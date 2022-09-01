Area Beat Report Aug 31

Published 8:26 pm Thursday, September 1, 2022

By Ken Gustafson

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary

  • Brown, Dela Antwanique (Dismissed), 28, City Probation
  • Floyd, Ernest Maurice (In Jail), 40, Battery-Family Violence
  • Roberts, Quinton Ferrell (Rebook), 37, Aggravated Battery

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports

8/31

  • GA Hwy 49 at SGTC Parkway at 8 a.m., Assist Motorist
  • 1029A Thomas Mill Rd. at 10:49 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
  • 0 SCLEC at 12:24 p.m., Assist Another Agency
  • 600 thrasher Rd. at 2 p.m., Damage to Property
  • 1295 Industrial Blvd. at Paulding PDC at 2:44 p.m., Pickup/Transport Prisoner
  • Hwy 280 and Huntington Rd. at 6:21 p.m., Information for Officer
  • 491 N. Spring Creek Circle at 10:12 p.m., Theft
  • 315 Lower Five Points Rd. at 10:34 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
  • 110 Hwy 280 West at Gas N Go at 12:58 a.m., Suspicious Person
  • 136 Still Quarter Circle at 1:01 a.m., Assist Another Agency
  • 153 Sixth St. at 2:41 a.m., Threats

9/1

  • District Line Rd. about Lamar Rd. at 7:19 a.m., Traffic Stop/Verbal Warning for Speeding

