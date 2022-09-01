Area Beat Report Aug 31
Published 8:26 pm Thursday, September 1, 2022
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary
- Brown, Dela Antwanique (Dismissed), 28, City Probation
- Floyd, Ernest Maurice (In Jail), 40, Battery-Family Violence
- Roberts, Quinton Ferrell (Rebook), 37, Aggravated Battery
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports
8/31
- GA Hwy 49 at SGTC Parkway at 8 a.m., Assist Motorist
- 1029A Thomas Mill Rd. at 10:49 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
- 0 SCLEC at 12:24 p.m., Assist Another Agency
- 600 thrasher Rd. at 2 p.m., Damage to Property
- 1295 Industrial Blvd. at Paulding PDC at 2:44 p.m., Pickup/Transport Prisoner
- Hwy 280 and Huntington Rd. at 6:21 p.m., Information for Officer
- 491 N. Spring Creek Circle at 10:12 p.m., Theft
- 315 Lower Five Points Rd. at 10:34 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
- 110 Hwy 280 West at Gas N Go at 12:58 a.m., Suspicious Person
- 136 Still Quarter Circle at 1:01 a.m., Assist Another Agency
- 153 Sixth St. at 2:41 a.m., Threats
9/1
- District Line Rd. about Lamar Rd. at 7:19 a.m., Traffic Stop/Verbal Warning for Speeding