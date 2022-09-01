SGTC hosts Organization and Resource Fair for students

From Staff Reports

AMERICUS – South Georgia Technical College hosted an Organization and Resource Fair in Hicks Hall recently to give students an opportunity to discover the many different clubs and resources available to students on the Americus campus.

Josh Curtin, Assistant Vice President of Student Affairs spearheaded the event. “We wanted to encourage students to get involved,” said Curtin. “This was a great opportunity for us to showcase to students about the different clubs and resources that are available to them. And we had a great turnout.”

Students registered to win prizes from the SGTC Bookstore. They also had the opportunity to meet with the advisors of SkillsUSA, GOAL, Student Government Association and the National Technical Honor Society. Other booths were set up to share graduation information, student support services like WIOA and Career Placement, as well as information about the Jets Hygiene Pantry.