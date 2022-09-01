Sumter County welcomes another industry to the community

On August 30, 2022, on Brady Road, GMM Pfaudler JDS officially cut the ribbon on their manufacturing industry. Although they have been in the neighborhood for quite some time, it seemed the appropriate time to celebrate this industry. Sneha Patel welcomed the crowd to the event and spoke of her family’s history in Sumter County. Sneha and Sam Patel have lived among us for 25 years. Sam is a mechanical engineer and had a dream of using those talents in a unique manner. Five years ago, those plans started to come to fruition. On their website jdsmfg.us, the company describes who they are: “DS Manufacturing (DBA) Advantage Plus USA is a manufacturing company located in Americus, Georgia. The company produces glass-lined product via microprocessor-controlled electric-fired furnace for precision control of baking temperature.

Development and production of acid-alkali-proof enameled Flush Bottom Outlet Valve, Plumbing Accessories, Pipes, Manway Cover, Protection Ring, pipes and pipefittings for use in the chemical, pharmaceutical industry is a core competence of JDS Manufacturing.

Specially manufactured pipeline components, forgings and castings with special chemistry & metallurgy with years of experienced experts meet wide range of customer requirements like corrosion protection to almost all chemicals, has a long service life, impact resistant and easy clean ability.

We have wide network of clients / associates across North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia.”

The company had the Patels present as well as some delegates from New York and Scotland on hand to cut the ribbon. In addition, several of our neighbors who have been instrumental in getting the company up and running were represented. It is very clear to take on such a task requires great partnerships within our community, and each has served their purpose well.

Rusty Warner, the Executive Director for the Sumter County Payroll Development Authority (PDA) addressed the crowd and officially welcomed the industry. The Patels invested in a property owned by the PDA and have made significant upgrades to the facility increasing our tax base. They also provide a unique product which will further put Sumter County on the map for its impact in the manufacturing industry. Rusty was also quick to point out that each Sumter County citizen has something to offer in selling our county as a place to do business. We all own a responsibility to both sell our community and invest in it. Lee Kinnamon, Mayor of the City of Americus also offered his welcome and spoke to the Patel’s “neighborliness” and the gift we have received in having them as folks who make up our community. Lastly, a delegate from Scotland addressed the crowd and spoke highly of the success they are seeing in Sumter County. He sees great potential to continue to serve the world’s needs through their product.

As is typical Sumter County, when the ribbon was cut, neighbors lingered together to meet new faces and enjoy familiar ones. Refreshments were served and many a congratulations were passed between friends. Please join in welcoming the Patels and their industry to town, they have a special place at our table, and they are doing their part in making Sumter County a phenomenal place to call home.