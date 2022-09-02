Area Beat Report September 1, 2022
Published 2:33 pm Friday, September 2, 2022
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary
- Christmas, Kenneth Morrell (In Jail), 63, Failure to Appear
- Floyd, Earnest Maurice (In Jail), 28, Battery – Family Violence
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports
9/1
- District Line Rd. about Lamar Road at 7:19 a.m., Traffic Stop/Verbal Warning for Speeding
- 305 East Ellaville St. at Ebenezer Church at 7:56 a.m., Unsecured Door
- 153 6th St. at 10:05 a.m., Animal Complaint
- 158A Jenkins Rd. at 10:21 a.m., Alarm Activation
- 111 Honey Suckle Ct. at 1:26 p.m., Theft
- 500 Block of Hooks Mill Rd. at Lee St. Rd. at 1:58 p.m., Livestock in Road
- GA Hwy 30 West at Magnolia Ct. at 2:11 p.m., Accident Report
- GA Hwy 30 West at County Road 45 at 5:35 p.m., Assist Another Agency
- 538 GA Hwy 280 East at Lot 34 at 9:41 p.m., Loud Music
- 153 Sixth St. at 10:10 p.m., Civil Matter
- 900 SGTC Parkway at 4:15 a.m., Alarm Activation
9/2
- GA Hwy 19 South at Mile Post 10 at 7:39 a.m., Traffic Stop