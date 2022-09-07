Area Beat Report September 2 to 6

By Ken Gustafson

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary

  • Brown, Jakeemi Hoderkia (Bonded Out), 29, DUI-Alcohol
  • Chambliss, D’Anthony Rashad ( In Jail), 24, Failure to Appear/Marijuana Possession less than an oz./Possession of Schedule 1 Controlled Substance/Purchase, Possession, Manufacture, Distribution or sale of Marijuana
  • Hawkins, Andrea Henry (Bonded Out), 46, Failure to Maintain Lane/DUI-Alcohol/Driver use due care/Failure to yield right of way to vehicle
  • Peters, Justice Port (Weekender), 21, Weekender
  • Shingles, Linda Kate (In Jail), 50, Hit and Run/Duty of Driver to stop at scene of accident/Failure to report striking of fixed object/Driving under the influence of alcohol
  • Sweet, Lateshia Rena (In Jail), 34, Hands Free Device/DUI-Alcohol
  • Williams, William Ellis (In Jail), 34, Battery/Cruelty to Children in the third degree or subsequent offense/Cruelty to Children-negligence causing excessive physical and mental pain/Aggravated Assault/False Imprisonment

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports

9/2

  • 273 Rockdale Subdivision Loop at 1:48 a.m., Discharge of firearms on or near public property
  • US Highway 280 East at Faircloth Rd. at 3:46 a.m., Roadway Blocked
  • GA Hwy 19 South at Mile Post 10 at 7:39 a.m., Traffic Stop
  • 261 Memorial Mile at 8:24 a.m., 911 Hang Up
  • 474 GA Hwy 27 East at 8:56 a.m., Animal Complaint
  • GA Hwy 49 North about Round About at 9:33 a.m., Abandoned Vehicle
  • 215 Briarwood Circle at 1:21 p.m., Assist Another Agency
  • Dead End Railroad St. at 3:31 p.m., Information for officer
  • Courthouse Unknown Location at 4:17 p.m., Lost/Stolen License Plate
  • 806 Thrasher Rd. at 5:12 p.m., Bad Child
  • 206 East Rockhill Subdivision at 9:43 p.m., Speeding/Reckless Driving
  • 124 Hwy 280 at Phoebe Sumter Medical Center at 5:17 p.m., Pickup/Transport Prisoner

9/3

  • 207 Schley St. at 3:18 p.m., Damage to Property
  • 170 Harper Subdivision at 4:12 p.m., Damage to Property
  • 414A North Bond St. at 4:21 p.m., Civil Matter
  • 352 McMath Mill Rd. at Sumter County Law Enforcement at 4:40 p.m., Theft
  • Old Hooks Mill Rd. at 9:34 p.m., Threats
  • 203-B Graham St. at 9:38 p.m., Suspicious Person
  • 136 Jenkins Rd. at 9:59 p.m., Alarm Activation
  • Third St. at 12:33 a.m., Roadway Blocked
  • US Hwy 280 East and Felder St. at 12:39 a.m., Traffic Stop
  • 155 Wild Azalea Rd. at 1:22 a.m., Suspicious Person

9/4

  • 168 Briar Patch Circle at 4:14 a.m., Shots Fired
  • 165 Buchannan Dr. at 12:33 a.m., Civil Mater
  • 117 Sylvan Dr. at 1:20 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
  • 410 GA Hwy 280 W at 3:53 p.m., Suspicious Person
  • Hwy 49 N at Hwy 195 at 7:07 p.m., Accident Report
  • 104 Whisperwood Ct. at 8:09 p.m., Suicide Threat
  • 121 Lawhorn Circle at 8:36 p.m., Suspicious Vehicle
  • 143 Foster St. at 10:34 p.m., Suspicious Person

9/5

  • 600 Block of Hwy 308 at 2:38 a.m., Accident Involving Deer
  • U.S. Hwy 19 South at MM 7 at 8:41 a.m., Traffic Stop/Speeding
  • Buttercup Lane at 8:45 a.m., Suspicious Vehicle
  • U.S. Hwy 19 N at MM 15 at 8:51 a.m., Traffic Stop/Failure to Maintain Lane
  • 246 Upper River Rd. at 2:11 p.m., Suspicious Person
  • Rucker St. and North Lee St. at 2:19 p.m., Traffic Stop/Tail Light License Required
  • U.S. Hwy 19 and GA Hwy 30 at 3:23 p.m., Driver issued warning for break lights
  • 166 Jenkins Rd. at 8:55 p.m., Alarm Activation
  • 507 Hwy 280 East at Briar Patch Trailor Park at 3:04 a.m., Suspicious Person
  • Johnson St. at Confederate St. at 3:17 a.m., Suspicious Person
  • Hwy 30 and James Hart Rd. at 7:27 a.m., Traffic Stop/Speeding
  • Rabbit Branch Rd. at Little Oscar Williams Rd. at 7:28 a.m., Traffic Accident
  • 111 Trail Lane at 7:33 a.m., 911 Hang Up
  • 209 Floyd Rd. at 7:37 a.m., Suspicious Person
  • 2408 Hwy 19 South at GA Tarp at 7:38 a.m., Alarm Activation

9/6

  • GA Hwy 49 North and Country Lane Rd. at 6:51 a.m., Accident Involving Deer

 

 

 

 

