Frank Latimore joins the Rosalynn Carter Butterfly Trail Board of Directors

By Julia Snipes

Frank Latimore retired in 2008 after 32 years serving the people of Sumter County as a UGA County Agent and later as Extension Director. He is very knowledgeable, not only in row crop production, but also in the field of horticulture. Frank is gifted in his ability to relate to many different audiences and enjoys sharing his knowledge and his own gardening experiences with others.

When Frank retired, he thought he would do a little gardening, maybe some fishing, and pursue his role of doting grandfather to 7 grandchildren. He didn’t know that he was still needed here in Sumter County.

Because of his vast knowledge and his concern for the environment, Frank was asked and readily agreed to serve on the Board of Directors for the Rosalynn Carter Butterfly Trail. He shared his expertise by teaching a session on “Preparing for the Fall Garden” during the August UGA Pollinator Census Count event held in Plains by the Rosalynn Carter Butterfly Trail.

The Rosalynn Carter Butterfly Trail is proud to have Frank’s assistance in educating the public about the need for increasing habitat for Monarch butterflies and other pollinator insects.

For more information on the Rosalynn Carter Butterfly Trail go to RosalynnCarterButterflyTrail.org. You will find many resources to assist you in attracting butterflies and pollinators to your garden. You can also find more information on the Facebook page. Join the Trail, it’s free!