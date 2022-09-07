Region 8 Family Connection Welcomes New Coordinators

Staff Reports



The Region 8 Family Connection Coordinators from 16 counties met at the Town House Restaurant in Buena Vista on Friday, August 19 to welcome two new coordinators to the area. Monica Robinson is the new Family Connection Coordinator for Crisp County and Summer Murray is the new coordinator for Sumter County. Amanda O’Neal-Neisent, Chairperson of the Region 8 Peer to Peer Network, welcomed the new coordinators and presented them with a gift. Amanda also presented outgoing chairperson, Edwina Turner, with a gift for her service to the region. Everyone enjoyed a delicious buffet meal prepared by the Townhouse. The Region 8 Family Connection Peer to Peer Network includes the counties of Chattahoochee, Clay, Crisp, Dooly, Harris, Macon, Marion, Muscogee, Quitman, Randolph, Schley, Sumter, Stewart, Talbot, Taylor and Webster counties.