Lady Hurricanes play to 0-0 draw with #18 Rollins College

From Staff Reports

AMERICUS – Having suffered their first defeat of the season in a 3-0 loss to Alabama-Huntsville, the Georgia Southwestern Lady Hurricanes Soccer Team (GSW) came into Wednesday night’s home match against 18th-ranked Rollins College (RC) with the hopes of scoring an upset and getting themselves back into the win column. Though they weren’t able to earn a victory, the Lady Hurricanes were able to play the Lady Tars to a 0-0 draw at Hurricane Field on Wednesday, September 7.

RC had many more chances to break the deadlocked and took a total of 13 shots, with five of them being on goal. On the other hand, the Lady Hurricanes had only four shots during the match, with two of them being on goal.

GSW Goalkeeper Grace O’Shaughnessy tallied five saves on the night for the Lady Hurricanes, while RC Goalkeeper Elena Beasley had a total of two saves.

The Lady Hurricanes (3-1-1) will try to get back into the win column when they open Peach Belt Conference play at the University of North Georgia on Saturday, September 10 at 5:30 p.m.