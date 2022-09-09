Former SGTC Assistant basketball coach Reco Dawson named as Shelton State Men’s Basketball Coach

From Staff Reports

AMERICUS – Former South Georgia Technical College assistant men’s basketball coach and head coach for the Central Georgia Technical College Titans basketball team has been named head men’s basketball coach for Shelton State Community College.

Dawson served as the Jets assistant basketball coach at South Georgia Technical College from 2006 – 2011 and as a grant funded Tutor/Retention Counselor. He was instrumental in helping lead the Jets to their first National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) National Tournament in 2009. The Jets posted a 28 – 8 overall record and their first win at the National Tournament with a 91 – 89 overtime victory against Navarro College. The Jets also won the GCAA regular season championship and the GCAA Tournament Championship to advance to the national tournament.

Dawson brings more than two decades of coaching experience to Shelton State in Tuscaloosa. In addition to his time at South Georgia Technical College and as the head coach at Central Georgia Technical College, Dawson also coached at Georgia Southwestern State University.

The former SGTC coach won three conference titles and was a four-time Coach of the Year at Central Georgia Technical College in Macon. “Reco Dawson is an excellent fit with Shelton State Athletics,” said SSCC Athletics Director Cara Crosslin. “We are confident that he will build on the foundation of an already successful program and take our players to the next level.”

He will take the position vacated by former SSCC men’s basketball coach Joe Eatmon, who was named as Shelton State’s Dean of Community Relations earlier this year.

“I am very excited about the opportunity and the journey that lies ahead – the winning tradition and forward movement of students is something to be valued,” said Dawson. “I aspire to continue this tradition with the support of faculty, staff, students and the community. I also commit to working hard each day to make the Bucs program.”

Dawson has a Bachelor of Science in Education with a concentration in Recreation from Georgia Southwestern State University. He also has a Master of Business Administration from GSW.