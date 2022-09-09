GSW’s College of Business and Computing makes the “Honor Roll”: COBAC globally recognized for academic achievement, student engagement

By Chelsea Collins

AMERICUS – The College of Business and Computing (COBAC) at Georgia Southwestern State University (GSW) is proud to announce its High Honors designation with Beta Gamma Sigma (BGS), the international business honor society. Schools that earn recognition in BGS’ Chapter Honor Roll program are commended for their commitment to academic excellence, leadership and student success.

As a designated Beta Gamma Sigma High Honors chapter, COBAC also receives a scholarship for one BGS student to attend the 2023 Global Leadership Summit—an annual event that gathers some of the top business students from around the world for a four-day learning and networking experience.

Chapters that make the BGS Honor Roll receive other benefits as well, including the ability to nominate for society wide awards and yearlong international recognition at business education conferences.

“I am thrilled the GSW Chapter of Beta Gamma Sigma is recognized as an Honors Chapter for the 2021-2022 year,” said Qian “Maggie” Wang, Ph.D., assistant professor of finance. “Our chapter’s success can be attributed to our excellent students and our expert faculty.”

The BGS chapter at GSW, installed in April 2010, currently has eleven members who were inducted on April 12, 2022. The members must be in the top 10% of the class academically in their junior or senior years or the top 20% in terms of graduate students.

Founded in 1913, Beta Gamma Sigma is the international business honor society for AACSB-accredited schools, which are the top 5% of business school programs around the world. Inducted as students, BGS members go on to serve in critical leadership roles in corporate, entrepreneurial, government, non-profit, and academic sectors.