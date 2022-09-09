SGTC Announces President’s List for 2022 Summer Semester

From Staff Reports

AMERICUS – South Georgia Technical College President Dr. John Watford recently announced the college’s President’s List for the summer semester, which included 42 students from around the area and several other states.

To be eligible for the President’s List, a student must be enrolled full time (12 or more credit hours) in an associate degree or diploma program and have a 4.0 GPA for that semester’s coursework. Those students who qualified included:

Crisp County: Samantha J. Campbell, Computer Support Specialist, Cordele; Yulanda Tolbert, Computer Support Specialist, Cordele; Elizabeth Vasquez, Criminal Justice Technology, Cordele; Bradley Kenneth Dearth, Networking Specialist, Cordele; Michael T. Keen, Networking Specialist, Cordele; Jon Eric Watson, Welding and Joining Technology, Hawkinsville.

Dooly County: Pamela Faith Jordan, Cosmetology, Vienna; Savannah Claire Smith, Cosmetology, Vienna; Kabron Kortez Wiggins, Welding and Joining Technology, Vienna.

Dougherty County: Danyelle S. Chaney, Networking Specialist, Albany.

Houston County: Zakyah Jaton Cameron, Culinary Arts, Bonaire.

Lee County: Chase Riley Reeves, Automotive Technology, Leesburg.

Macon County: Ja’kell L. Smith, Criminal Justice Technology, Montezuma.

Marion County: Lakendra S. Stevens, Culinary Arts, Buena Vista; Cassandra Faye Bell, Early Childhood Care & Education, Buena Vista.

Mitchell County: Charlie J. Collins, Horticulture, Sale City.

Newton County: Connor Michael Barrentine, Agricultural Technology, Covington.

Sumter County: Maurice Lashaun Williams, Computer Support Specialist, Americus; Taylor Rachael Cole, Criminal Justice Technology, Americus; Kadeejah L. Gibson, Criminal Justice Technology, Americus; Ta’Niah N. Reliford, Early Childhood Care & Education, Americus; M’Kaelah Cody, Medical Assisting, Americus; Devin Daniels, Networking Specialist, Andersonville; Joden Lee Richards, Networking Specialist Degree, Leslie; Sandrine Fotsa FoFou, Sports and Fitness Management, Americus; Nathan Maurice Tyrone Wilson, Sports and Fitness Management, Americus.

Taylor County: Derrick D. Carson, Culinary Arts, Butler; Megan E. Church, Early Child Care and Education, Mauk:

Turner County: Dorien Malik Jackson, Computer Support Specialist, Ashburn.

Warren County: Bowen Javis Snider, Diesel Equipment Technology, Mitchell.

Webster County: Timothy Michael Richardson, Welding and Joining Technology, Preston.

Wilcox County: James C. Phillips, Welding and Joining Technology, Pitts.

Out-of-state: Cade Harper Tarver, Heavy Equipment Service Technology, Lafayette, AL; Zachary L. Peek, Heavy Equipment Service Technology, Gaylesville, AL; Kirk A. League, Electric Power Generation, Haleyville, AL; Nathan Eli Ruha, Heavy Equipment Service Technology, Alabaster, AL; Samuel Feleay, Electric Power Generation, Topeka, KS; Dion Jerquest Wilson, Electric Power Generation, Fulton, MS; William Bryce Stein, Heavy Equipment Service Technology, Brandon, MS; Kevin W. Yates, Heavy Equipment Service Technology, Knoxville, TN; Tristen Isaiah Johnson, Heavy Equipment Service Technology, Butler, TN; Karson Kendall Richmond, Heavy Equipment Service Technology, Johnson City, TN.

