Area Beat Report September 6

Published 10:25 pm Monday, September 12, 2022

By Ken Gustafson

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary

  • Garry, Wyshennica Monique (In Jail), 30, Criminal Damage to Property – 2nd degree
  • Kitchens, Treyvon (In Jail), 21, Failure to Appear
  • Shingles, Linda Kate (In Jail), 51, Hit and Run/Duty of Driver to stop at scene of accident/Failure to report striking fixed object/DUI-Alcohol
  • Shiver, William Chad (In Jail), 45, Failure to Appear/Criminal Trespass/Burglary – second degree felony
  • Sweet, Lateshia Rena (Bonded Out), 35, DUI-Alcohol/Hands Free Device Required – 1st offense
  • Turner, Brian Scott (Bonded Out), 52, Failure to Appear

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports

9/6

  • GA Hwy 49N and Country Lane Rd. at 6:51 a.m., Accident Involving Deer
  • 942 Hwy 49N at 3:17 p.m., Accident Involving Deer
  • 352 McMath Mill Rd. at 3:29 p.m., Theft
  • 102 Brady Rd. at 3:32 p.m., Alarm Activation
  • SGTC Parkway at Lacross Ed at 3:56 p.m., Assist Motorist
  • 448 Flintside Dr. at 3:57 p.m., Suspicious Person
  • 913 District Line Rd. at 3:58 p.m., Suspicious Person
  • 500 W. Lamar St. at Sumter County Courthouse at 4:07 p.m., Lost Tag
  • Hwy 49N and Old Stage Rd. at 4:18 p.m., Livestock in Road
  • 200 Bob Hale Rd. at 4:26 p.m., Accident Report
  • 158 Cartwright Rd Ext. Lot A at 4:40 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
  • 105 Oak Crest Dr. 10:35 p.m.

 

 

