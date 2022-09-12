Area Beat Report September 6
Published 10:25 pm Monday, September 12, 2022
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary
- Garry, Wyshennica Monique (In Jail), 30, Criminal Damage to Property – 2nd degree
- Kitchens, Treyvon (In Jail), 21, Failure to Appear
- Shingles, Linda Kate (In Jail), 51, Hit and Run/Duty of Driver to stop at scene of accident/Failure to report striking fixed object/DUI-Alcohol
- Shiver, William Chad (In Jail), 45, Failure to Appear/Criminal Trespass/Burglary – second degree felony
- Sweet, Lateshia Rena (Bonded Out), 35, DUI-Alcohol/Hands Free Device Required – 1st offense
- Turner, Brian Scott (Bonded Out), 52, Failure to Appear
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports
9/6
- GA Hwy 49N and Country Lane Rd. at 6:51 a.m., Accident Involving Deer
- 942 Hwy 49N at 3:17 p.m., Accident Involving Deer
- 352 McMath Mill Rd. at 3:29 p.m., Theft
- 102 Brady Rd. at 3:32 p.m., Alarm Activation
- SGTC Parkway at Lacross Ed at 3:56 p.m., Assist Motorist
- 448 Flintside Dr. at 3:57 p.m., Suspicious Person
- 913 District Line Rd. at 3:58 p.m., Suspicious Person
- 500 W. Lamar St. at Sumter County Courthouse at 4:07 p.m., Lost Tag
- Hwy 49N and Old Stage Rd. at 4:18 p.m., Livestock in Road
- 200 Bob Hale Rd. at 4:26 p.m., Accident Report
- 158 Cartwright Rd Ext. Lot A at 4:40 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
- 105 Oak Crest Dr. 10:35 p.m.