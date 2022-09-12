Charlie Collins Recognized as SGTC Student of Excellence

From Staff Reports

AMERICUS – South Georgia Technical College in Americus recently held a ceremony to recognize outstanding students in several program areas. The overall “Student of Excellence” distinction was awarded to horticulture student Charlie Collins of Sale City. Collins was nominated by SGTC horticulture instructor Brandon Gross.

Dr. David Finley, Academic Dean, opened the ceremony by congratulating all the nominees for their recognition as outstanding students in their programs. Each nominating instructor then introduced his or her nominated student with remarks on what makes the student worthy of the Student of Excellence honor. Nominated students also had the opportunity to address the audience.

In his introduction of Collins, Gross remarked that his nominee “is passionate about horticulture and in some subjects knows almost as much as I do if not more. I couldn’t have picked a better student for this award.”

Following the introduction of the nominees, Vice President of Academic Affairs David Kuipers announced Collins as the overall winner and presented him with a commemorative plaque, a congratulatory letter from SGTC President Dr. John Watford, and a $50 check.

Collins was honored to be recognized and thanked his instructor, stating, “I thank Mr. Gross for his commitment to my success and his willingness to adapt lessons to allow us to explore specific interests.” He also thanked the administration at South Georgia Technical College for their efforts to recognize and reward outstanding students.

Other nominees for the honor included: Robert Spikes of Box Springs, Air Conditioning Technology, nominated by Johnny Griffin; Phillip Mura of Oglethorpe, Drafting Technology, nominated by Kristie Hudson; Dexter Green of Americus, Electronics Technology, nominated by Mike Collins; Hunter Martin of Americus, Electrical Systems Technology, and Joseph Jolly of Gordonsville, TN, Industrial Systems Technology, both nominated by Patrick Owen; Kelli Rees of Ellaville, Precision Machining and Manufacturing, nominated by Chad Brown; and Jayden Pennington of Newnan, Welding and Joining Technology, nominated by Ted Eschmann.

The Student of Excellence is selected based on a number of criteria, including grades, work ethics, participation in clubs and organizations, and amount of program completion.

South Georgia Technical College offers over 200 degrees, diplomas, and technical certificates of credit in a variety of in-demand disciplines. For a complete list of programs visit www.southgatech.edu. Apply now for the fall mini-mester beginning October 12.