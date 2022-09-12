Schley County Lady Wildcats fall to Hawkinsville in pitchers’ duel

From Staff Reports

HAWKINSVILLE, GA – The Schley County Lady Wildcats Softball Team (SCHS) could not get its offense on track against Hawkinsville starting pitcher Katelyn Newman.

Newman pitched seven scoreless innings, allowed only three hits and struck out six SCHS batters in leading the Lady Red Devils to a 2-0 victory over the Lady Wildcats on Monday, September 12 at Hawkinsville High School.

Destiny LeCroy, Zoe Molina and Lily Walker were the only Lady Wildcats who earned hits in the contest.

SCHS starting pitcher Lizzie Barineau also turned in a strong pitching performance. Barineau gave up two runs on six hits, walked one and struck out five batters, but unfortunately for her and her teammates, an RBI single by Newman in the bottom of the first and an RBI single by Jenni Murkerson in the bottom of the fifth proved to be the difference in the outcome of the game.

In total, HV scored two runs on six hits and committed an error, while the Lady Wildcats went scoreless with three hits and also committed an error.

With the loss, SCHS falls to 9-5 on the season, while the Lady Red Devils improve to 6-7.

The Lady Wildcats will have to rebound quickly, as they will step back into region play with a game at Taylor County on Tuesday, September 13. First pitch is scheduled for 5 p.m. Then on Wednesday, September 14, the Lady Wildcats will host Perry in a rematch at 5:30 p.m. In the first meeting between the two teams on Wednesday, August 10 at Perry High School, SCHS came out on top 12-4.