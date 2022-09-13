Area Beat Report September 7 through 12

By Ken Gustafson

Americus PD Media Arrest Summary

  • Brown, James, 41, Disorderly Conduct
  • Glover, Dejean Dewayne, 30, Theft by receiving property stolen in another state – felony/DUI-Refusal/Reckless Conduct
  • Harrington, George, 35, Probation Violation
  • Hernandez-Lopez, Julio Alberto, 17, DUI
  • Ingram, Jacob Jamal, 28, Driving without a valid license – Misdemeanor
  • Labar V., William David, 23, Theft By Receiving stolen property/Aggravated Assault/Schedule 1 or II controlled substances-Possession with intent/Marijuana Purchase, Possession, Manufacture, Distribution or sale (Felony)/Manufacture and possession ETC controlled or counterfeit substance or Marijuana Felonies
  • Lowe, Shiriah Niyana, 18, Theft By Shoplifting
  • Mayorca, Zareen Fatima, 41, Theft By Shoplifting
  • Porter, Andrionna, 24, Disorderly Conduct
  • Simmons, Jorrey James, 24, Theft By Shoplifting/Criminal Trespass
  • Brown, Traveon, 20, Possession of Marijuana
  • Simmons, Corey Anderson, 28, Marijuana Purchase, Possession, Manufacture, Distribution or Sale (Felony)/Possession of Firearm or Knife during the commission or the attempt to commit certain felonies
  • Williams, Cherry Michelle, 53, Warrant Executed
  • Williams, Jartavious Shikey, 25, Theft By Shoplifting

Americus PD Media Incident Reports

9/7

  • 605 Eastview Circle at Eastview Apartments at 12:41 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
  • West Lester St. at 12:39 a.m., Traffic Stop/Tag light requirements

9/8

  • 220 Sun Valley Dr. at 10:35 a.m., Miscellaneous Report
  • S. Lee St. at E. Glessner St. at 1:32 p.m., Recovered Property-Not Stolen
  • Marion County at 1:48 p.m., Miscellaneous Report
  • Mayo St. at 3:12 p.m., Miscellaneous Report
  • 1043 E. Forsyth St. at Wayne’s World at 7:25 p.m., Theft By Shoplifting
  • 1503 Apt. B at E. Lamar St. at 10:35 p.m., Obstructing of Law Enforcement Officers/No Insurance/Suspended Registration
  • 1503 E. Lamar St. at 12:31 a.m., Warrant Executed
  • 601 Eastview Circle at 3:01 a.m., Domestic Dispute
  • 117B Hanson Dr. at 4:31 a.m., Domestic Dispute

9/9

  • Felder St. at GSW Drive at 12:55 a.m., Recovered Property-Not Stolen
  • 323 West Forsyth St. at 323 Lounge at 2:07 a.m., Miscellaneous Report
  • E. Lamar St. at Reese St. at 4:35 a.m., No Insurance
  • East Forsyth St. at Mayo St. at 5:59 a.m., Warrant Executed
  • 119 South Lee St. at 6:58 a.m., Contraband
  • Mary Blount St. at 10:47 a.m., Abandoned Vehicle
  • 1711 E. Lamar St. at WAL-MART at 1:21 p.m., Public Intoxication
  • 101 Holly Dr. at 1:10 p.m., Civil Matter
  • 1711 E. Lamar St. at WAL-MART at Suspicious Incident
  • W. Jefferson St. at 1:30 p.m., Domestic Dispute
  • 421 Sheffield St. at 3:03 p.m., Entering Automobile or other motor vehicle
  • 102D Eastview Circle at 1:27 p.m., Domestic Dispute
  • 1711 E. Lamar St. at WAL-MART at 6:25 p.m., Theft By Shoplifting
  • 1410 Crawford St. at Maruti Food Mart at Theft of Lost/Mislaid Property
  • 1210 Ridge St. at 4:51 p.m., Cruelty to Children -2nd Degree/Welfare Check
  • North Lee St. at 9:18 p.m., Driving without a valid license/Blue Light Restrictions on vehicles
  • Southerfield Road at Horton Dr. at 10:25 p.m., Miscellaneous Report
  • 406 Pine St. at 11:27 p.m., Theft By Taking – Misdemeanor
  • 701 Douglas Dr. at McGlamery Park at 11:18 p.m., Theft By Receiving Stolen Property/DUI/Reckless Conduct
  • 105 Prince St. at Hi Tone Fitness at 2:04 a.m., Theft By Taking – Firearm

9/10

  • 1015 Crawford E. Furlow St. at 5 a.m., DUI-Alcohol
  • 1101 Crawford St. at Circle K at 8:07 a.m., Theft By Shoplifting/Criminal Trespass/Warrant Executed
  • 1101 Crawford St. at Circle K at 8:30 a.m., Theft By Shoplifting
  • 1711 E. Lamar St. at WAL-MART at 4:08 p.m., Theft By Shoplifting
  • 1711 E. Lamar St. at WAL-MART at 5:48 p.m., Theft By Shoplifting
  • 541 E. Furlow St. at 9:57 p.m., Animal Complaint
  • 83A Dixon St. at 12:29 a.m., Theft By Receiving stolen property/Aggravated Assault/Schedule 1 or II controlled substances-Possession with intent/Marijuana Purchase, Possession, Manufacture, Distribution or sale (Felony)/Manufacture and possession ETC controlled or counterfeit substance or Marijuana Felonies
  • 1310 E. Lamar St. at 1:48 a.m., Miscellaneous Report

9/11

  • 730 South MLK Jr. Blvd. at Apt C3 Americus Gardens Apartments at 5:43 a.m., Disorderly Conduct
  • 1101 Crawford St. at Circle K at 6:47 a.m., Theft By Taking – Misdemeanor
  • 1609 East Lamar St. at Hampton Inn at 11:06 a.m., Theft By Taking – Misdemeanor
  • 1711 E. Lamar St. at WAL-MART at 3:57 p.m., theft By Shoplifting
  • 618 East Lamar St. at Americus Urgent Care at 4:31 p.m., Miscellaneous Report
  • 712 Carver St. at 5:54 p.m., Aggravated Assault

 

