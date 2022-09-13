Area Beat Report September 7 through 12
Published 9:44 pm Tuesday, September 13, 2022
Americus PD Media Arrest Summary
- Brown, James, 41, Disorderly Conduct
- Glover, Dejean Dewayne, 30, Theft by receiving property stolen in another state – felony/DUI-Refusal/Reckless Conduct
- Harrington, George, 35, Probation Violation
- Hernandez-Lopez, Julio Alberto, 17, DUI
- Ingram, Jacob Jamal, 28, Driving without a valid license – Misdemeanor
- Labar V., William David, 23, Theft By Receiving stolen property/Aggravated Assault/Schedule 1 or II controlled substances-Possession with intent/Marijuana Purchase, Possession, Manufacture, Distribution or sale (Felony)/Manufacture and possession ETC controlled or counterfeit substance or Marijuana Felonies
- Lowe, Shiriah Niyana, 18, Theft By Shoplifting
- Mayorca, Zareen Fatima, 41, Theft By Shoplifting
- Porter, Andrionna, 24, Disorderly Conduct
- Simmons, Jorrey James, 24, Theft By Shoplifting/Criminal Trespass
- Brown, Traveon, 20, Possession of Marijuana
- Simmons, Corey Anderson, 28, Marijuana Purchase, Possession, Manufacture, Distribution or Sale (Felony)/Possession of Firearm or Knife during the commission or the attempt to commit certain felonies
- Williams, Cherry Michelle, 53, Warrant Executed
- Williams, Jartavious Shikey, 25, Theft By Shoplifting
Americus PD Media Incident Reports
9/7
- 605 Eastview Circle at Eastview Apartments at 12:41 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
- West Lester St. at 12:39 a.m., Traffic Stop/Tag light requirements
9/8
- 220 Sun Valley Dr. at 10:35 a.m., Miscellaneous Report
- S. Lee St. at E. Glessner St. at 1:32 p.m., Recovered Property-Not Stolen
- Marion County at 1:48 p.m., Miscellaneous Report
- Mayo St. at 3:12 p.m., Miscellaneous Report
- 1043 E. Forsyth St. at Wayne’s World at 7:25 p.m., Theft By Shoplifting
- 1503 Apt. B at E. Lamar St. at 10:35 p.m., Obstructing of Law Enforcement Officers/No Insurance/Suspended Registration
- 1503 E. Lamar St. at 12:31 a.m., Warrant Executed
- 601 Eastview Circle at 3:01 a.m., Domestic Dispute
- 117B Hanson Dr. at 4:31 a.m., Domestic Dispute
9/9
- Felder St. at GSW Drive at 12:55 a.m., Recovered Property-Not Stolen
- 323 West Forsyth St. at 323 Lounge at 2:07 a.m., Miscellaneous Report
- E. Lamar St. at Reese St. at 4:35 a.m., No Insurance
- East Forsyth St. at Mayo St. at 5:59 a.m., Warrant Executed
- 119 South Lee St. at 6:58 a.m., Contraband
- Mary Blount St. at 10:47 a.m., Abandoned Vehicle
- 1711 E. Lamar St. at WAL-MART at 1:21 p.m., Public Intoxication
- 101 Holly Dr. at 1:10 p.m., Civil Matter
- 1711 E. Lamar St. at WAL-MART at Suspicious Incident
- W. Jefferson St. at 1:30 p.m., Domestic Dispute
- 421 Sheffield St. at 3:03 p.m., Entering Automobile or other motor vehicle
- 102D Eastview Circle at 1:27 p.m., Domestic Dispute
- 1711 E. Lamar St. at WAL-MART at 6:25 p.m., Theft By Shoplifting
- 1410 Crawford St. at Maruti Food Mart at Theft of Lost/Mislaid Property
- 1210 Ridge St. at 4:51 p.m., Cruelty to Children -2nd Degree/Welfare Check
- North Lee St. at 9:18 p.m., Driving without a valid license/Blue Light Restrictions on vehicles
- Southerfield Road at Horton Dr. at 10:25 p.m., Miscellaneous Report
- 406 Pine St. at 11:27 p.m., Theft By Taking – Misdemeanor
- 701 Douglas Dr. at McGlamery Park at 11:18 p.m., Theft By Receiving Stolen Property/DUI/Reckless Conduct
- 105 Prince St. at Hi Tone Fitness at 2:04 a.m., Theft By Taking – Firearm
9/10
- 1015 Crawford E. Furlow St. at 5 a.m., DUI-Alcohol
- 1101 Crawford St. at Circle K at 8:07 a.m., Theft By Shoplifting/Criminal Trespass/Warrant Executed
- 1101 Crawford St. at Circle K at 8:30 a.m., Theft By Shoplifting
- 1711 E. Lamar St. at WAL-MART at 4:08 p.m., Theft By Shoplifting
- 1711 E. Lamar St. at WAL-MART at 5:48 p.m., Theft By Shoplifting
- 541 E. Furlow St. at 9:57 p.m., Animal Complaint
- 83A Dixon St. at 12:29 a.m., Theft By Receiving stolen property/Aggravated Assault/Schedule 1 or II controlled substances-Possession with intent/Marijuana Purchase, Possession, Manufacture, Distribution or sale (Felony)/Manufacture and possession ETC controlled or counterfeit substance or Marijuana Felonies
- 1310 E. Lamar St. at 1:48 a.m., Miscellaneous Report
9/11
- 730 South MLK Jr. Blvd. at Apt C3 Americus Gardens Apartments at 5:43 a.m., Disorderly Conduct
- 1101 Crawford St. at Circle K at 6:47 a.m., Theft By Taking – Misdemeanor
- 1609 East Lamar St. at Hampton Inn at 11:06 a.m., Theft By Taking – Misdemeanor
- 1711 E. Lamar St. at WAL-MART at 3:57 p.m., theft By Shoplifting
- 618 East Lamar St. at Americus Urgent Care at 4:31 p.m., Miscellaneous Report
- 712 Carver St. at 5:54 p.m., Aggravated Assault