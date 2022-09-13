Daniel Martin joins the Americus Times Recorder team

Tracy K. Hall

Daniel Martin has come home. Enjoying all the offerings of Lake Blackshear growing up, Daniel has found his feet back on the soil of his youth. Daniel is the Americus Times Recorder’s (ATR) Multi-Media Marking Representative. He comes with a heart made for community. He is familiar with our village as his dad was the pastor for Morningside United Methodist Church back in the 1970’s. He has a particular fondness for the “small town experience” and considers downtown Americus to be but one of our beauties.

Daniel is familiar with sales as he was a top representative for a Fortune 500 company for over ten years. Additionally, he has served top surgeons as a technologist for 18 years. He is a believer in vocational training, having earned a degree as a surgeon technologist from Gwinnett Technical College. He also has a Bachelor of Religion, a Master of Leadership, and Master of Divinity from Luther Rice University. Following in his dad’s footsteps, he is also a licensed minister.

Outside of guiding businesses on how to grow their business, Daniel can be found enjoying his time with family, golfing, hunting, and being a dad to Bo, his five-year-old dog. Welcome back home, Daniel!