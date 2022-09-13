Southwest Trophy & Gifts finds a home in Plains

Staff Reports

After several decades of being located in Americus, Southwest Trophy & Gifts made the move to nearby Plains. Opening on August 1, in the new location on Main Street, the Grand Reopening Celebration took place September 10 featuring live music by local artist Andy Miller. While a small crowd was on hand for the celebration, store owner Stephanie Young states that she is pleased to be in Plains and that the local support has been wonderful during the first weeks of opening. “I knew without a doubt that bringing the business to Plains would be a good business move for Southwest Trophy as well as a good addition to Plains Main Street. All storefronts on Main Street are now full, which hasn’t been the case in many years. Southwest Trophy & Gifts serves 11 counties in the school system, so that’s 11 counties that will be coming to Plains year-round to place or pick up orders but while they’re in Plains, they are going to grab lunch at Buffalo Cafe, get the famous peanut butter ice cream from Plains Peanuts and they are going to shop the other stores. In just the few weeks of being open, three counties have already been in, Schley, Marion and Crisp, each eager to see what Main Street has to offer!”

Stephanie has also been working hand in hand with other locals. “I’ve been able to partner with Horne Pecan Company by bringing their pecan offerings to Plains in the form of gourmet coffee and candies as well as showcasing the coffee by Cafe Campesino that focuses on Plains, such as Good Morning Plains and the Rosalynn Carter Butterfly Blend. I’ve also partnered with Eric and Penny Whitley (Whitley Wholesale) by having their framed prints for sale in the store and working with Annette Wise of The Rosalynn Carter Butterfly Trail by having the organization’s merchandise on sale in the store. Being a small business is all about small businesses working together to make something great and I honestly feel that is what we have happening now. Southwest Trophy & Gifts is proud to be in Plains, GA and we look forward to being here for the next decades to come.”

Southwest Trophy & Gifts is located at 128 East Main Street in Plains. They are open

9-5 Monday-Wednesday and Friday. On Thursdays they make deliveries to Americus and are open from 9-3. On Saturdays, they are open from 10-2. They will be open during special events as well. To contact the shop, please call 229.928.0660.