Harland Elbert (Bud) Cofer: September 1, 2022

Harland Elbert (Bud) Cofer, Jr. passed away peacefully on September 1, 2022.

He was born in Atlanta, December 28, 1922 to Harland Elbert Cofer, Sr and Vivian Bowie Cofer.

He graduated from Emory University and received a PhD in geology from the University of Illinois. He served in World War II as a gunner on a B29 in the Army Air Force. While home on leave in 1945, he married Anne, the love of his life.

They built a life together focused on their family of six children, his career, and shared service to their community.

Bud started his career teaching at Emory University leaving in 1956 to work for American Cyanamid Company. He left industry in 1966 to return to his first love, teaching. He was affectionately known as “Doc” around the campus of Georgia Southwestern College where he taught, held several administrative positions, and advised the Kappa Sigma fraternity, officially retiring in 1988. He was designated professor emeritus, keeping research projects and an office at the college until 2006, when he and Anne moved to Charleston to be closer to family.

He was a man of many talents and wide interests. He stayed current on scientific literature and was a well-read student of history. He loved art, music, and poetry and was known to captivate his young children with poetry recitations. He could wire lamps, build a brick wall or patio, turn a standard tricycle into a race car, and fix nearly any broken toy. In addition to his devotion to family and to the college community, he was dedicated to his church, serving multiple terms over the years as an elder at First Presbyterian Church in Americus, Georgia.

Bud was foremost a devoted husband to his beloved wife of 76 years, Anne Borders Cofer, who he cherished. She preceded him in death in 2021. Together they raised six children. He was a nurturing father, and leaves five daughters, Lu C Hall (Mike) of Leesburg, Ga, Susan C Johnson (David), Betsy C Whitaker (David), Ginny C Ross, and Nancy Cofer-Shabica (Stephen) all of Charleston, SC. He was predeceased by his son, Charles Stephen Cofer. His daughter-in-law, Elaine Stubbs, was dear to him.

He was “granddaddy” to fifteen including Charles S (Chip) Cofer (Amy), Mandi Cofer Wilks (Matt), Anna Cofer Johnson, LeeAnn Hall Johansen (Darrel), Geoffrey Hall (Tara), Beau Johnson (Kristen), Harli Johnson Palme (Kevin), Riley Whitaker, Saylor Whitaker DeJoy (Chris), Ginger Ross Griffin (Brent), Ricky Ross (Sandi), Vale

Cofer-Shabica (Cassie Houtz), Betsy Cofer-Shabica, Rachel Shabica Wade (Jeff) and Molly Shabica Tankoano (Tank). Many of his grandchildren found in him a wise and honest counselor.

He had twenty eight great grandchildren. They are Chase Cofer, Abbey Cofer, Emma Cofer, Ben Wilks, Brody Wilks, Sadie Jo Wilks, Andrew Bell, Alex Bell, Bennett Nelson, Anna Johansen, Joshua Johansen (Devereaux), Katelyn Johansen, Elliott Hall, Henry Hall, Parker Johnson, Sam Johnson, Mattie Clark Palme, Pearl Palme, Vivian Palme, Camden DeJoy, Pressley DeJoy, Courtney Jano Ross (Triston), Katie Ross, Noah Wade, Ezra Wade, Tovi Tankoano, Mica Tankoano, and Ronan Vale Houtz. He also had two great-great grandchildren, Matthias and Roki Storm Jano Ross.

He is survived by a sister, Ann Cofer, of Atlanta, Ga.

The family extends deep thanks to the staff of Franke at Seaside and Lutheran Hospice for their kind care of our father.

Burial will be private. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Donations may be made to the Charles Stephen Cofer Research Fund at Georgia Southwestern State University, GSW Foundation Inc., PO Box 926, Americus Ga. 31709 or to Lutheran Hospice, 1885 Rifle Range Rd, Mt Pleasant, SC 29464.