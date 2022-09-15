Leon Wiggins, Jr. 72, lived in Smithville, GA most of his life, in the same house he was brought home to from his birth in Sumter County. Leon died at home with his family and dog LU. Graveside funeral services were conducted at 11:00 AM on Saturday, September 10, 2022, in the Liberty Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery on Hwy 19 N. Smithville, GA with Elder Winn Kuck officiating.

Leon was born on October 10, 1949, in Americus, GA the son of the late Helen Davis Wiggins and the late Leon Wiggins, Sr. He retired as a technician after 46 years from the Windstream Phone Company in Dawson. He was a Lee County High School graduate, served for 6 years in the National Guard and attended the Liberty Primitive Baptist Church. He was previously married to Linda Parnacott Wiggins.

Survivors include his wife of 40 years, Kathy Ammons Wiggins of Smithville together they had 5 children and 9 grandchildren, Polly (Brent) Wiggins Romiti, Bryan Leon (Davida) Wiggins and daughter, Ava Gail Rose, Shawna Michell Nicolai and 3 son, Colby (Brooke), Tyler and Drew, Marisa Dawn (Doc) Williams and 2 daughters, Faith and Taylor and her son David and Jamie (Brad) Wiggins and daughter, Charlotte and son, Gibson, a brother, Dr. John Russell (Rita) Wiggins, 3 sisters, Rosa Lee Pilkinton, Patricia Winkleman and Allene (Paul) Blankenship, sister-in-law, Nancy (Mike) Wilson, brother-in-law, Donnie (Von) Ammons, and many nieces, nephews and friends.

Memorials may be made to the Liberty Primitive Baptist Church, 858 Cemetery Road, Preston, GA 31824.