Americus Mayor signs proclamation declaring Thursday, September 22 as GSW’s Day of Giving

By Chelsea Collins

AMERICUS – On September 15, Americus Mayor Lee Kinnamon signed a proclamation announcing Thursday, September 22, 2022 as the fourth annual Day of Giving for Georgia Southwestern State University (GSW).

GSW faculty, staff, and students turned out on Gold Force Thursday to witness Mayor Kinnamon sign the proclamation for the upcoming Day of Giving alongside GSW President Neal Weaver, Ph.D. Kinnamon also presented his own personal contribution and expressed his gratitude for GSW and the education it has provided his family for multiple generations.

GSW’s Day of Giving is an annual 24-hour giving challenge to raise funds and support for the University. This year, the goals are to raise at least $100,000 for student scholarships and receive a gift from all 50 states ultimately “turning the map gold.”

All financial contributions will further enhance GSW scholarships ensuring our hardworking students can achieve their goals without years of debt.

On Thursday, September 22, Hurricanes around the country and world—alumni, community members, parents, friends, neighbors, faculty, staff and students—will join together to support GSW. Gifts are encouraged to the following four student scholarship funds:

Southwestern Promise

These scholarships automatically provide $1,000 and $3,000 to GSW freshmen who meet certain academic requirements.

These scholarships automatically provide $1,000 and $3,000 to GSW freshmen who meet certain academic requirements. Jimmy Carter Leadership Program

Contributions to the Carter Leadership Program will bolster existing programs and ensure enhancement of additional opportunities and involvement.

Contributions to the Carter Leadership Program will bolster existing programs and ensure enhancement of additional opportunities and involvement. General Athletics

Contributions to GSW Athletics includes, but is not limited to, support for athletic facility improvements, scholarships, and recruiting enhancements.

Contributions to GSW Athletics includes, but is not limited to, support for athletic facility improvements, scholarships, and recruiting enhancements. Southwestern Annual Fund

This general-purpose fund provides a source of support for students as needs arise including conference expenses, extra-curricular learning programs, scholarship funding, emergency expenses, and textbook assistance.

Donations can be made on September 22 using GSW’s new online fundraising platform, Give Campus, at www.gsw.edu/DayOfGiving. Gifts can also be dropped off at the Newman Alumni House on campus, or mailed ahead of time to the GSW Foundation. Checks should be made out to the GSW Foundation and mailed to P.O. Box 926, Americus, GA 31709.

In addition to monetary gifts, those wanting to support GSW on the Day of Giving can dine at one of the participating local restaurants who will generously donate a portion of their sales during certain hours toward the $100,000 goal. Thank you to Carter’s Fried Chicken, Sweet Georgia Bakery & Café, Monroe’s Hotdogs, Wolf Creek Plantation (downtown location), 2 Duke’s BBQ, Pat’s Place, Gyro City Mediterranean Grill, Little Brother’s Bistro & Café, Pat’s Place, The Sheppard House, La Hacienda, Toboggan Steve’s, Roman Oven Pizzeria, The Fish House, Floyd’s Pub, Rosemary & Thyme, and Booger Bottom for participating.

Visit www.gsw.edu/dayofgiving or follow along on the Facebook event to learn more about the funds supported and the participating restaurant times on GSW’s Day of Giving.