Nieves Betancourt Reeves: Sept 17, 2022

Nieves Betancourt Reeves, of St. Simons Island, Georgia, passed away on Sept. 17, 2022, at Northside Hospital in Atlanta, Georgia at the age of 44 after a courageous fight against lymphoma.

Nieves was born on Aug. 5, 1978 in El Callao, Venezuela. She moved to America on Oct. 30, 2009, with her husband Gene and their young daughter Mildred. Nieves was proud to live in the United States and as soon as she was eligible, she passed all the requirements to become a proud U.S. citizen and passed the test with a score of 100.

Nieves was a devoted wife, wonderful mother and friend. She is survived by her husband Gene Reeves and daughters Mildred, 17, and Rebecca, 8, of St. Simons Island, Georgia; step daughters, Tina Calhoun of Vina, Alabama, and Millie Reeves of Brunswick, Georgia. She was a much loved sister-in-law of Sue and Wayne Rose of Seymour Tennessee, Jerry and Susan Reeves of Abbeville, Alabama, Jo Evelyn and David Bone of Ellaville, Georgia, and Gary and Diane Reeves of Americus, Georgia. She also had a large extended family in the U.S. and Venezuela.

The family would like to express their appreciation to Nieves’ devoted circle of friends for their exemplary assistance, love and devotion to Nieves during her illness.

Memorial donations can be made to The Gathering Place.