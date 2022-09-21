Area Beat Report September 19 and 20

Published 2:09 pm Wednesday, September 21, 2022

By Ken Gustafson

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary

  • Boyce, Micahel Edgar (Bonded Out), 47, Failure to Appear
  • Cannon, Wesley Pernell (In Jail), 24, Entering Automobile/criminal Trespass
  • Davis, Hakeem Richard-Gregory (In Jail), 38, Driving while declared as a habitual violator/Failure to Maintain Lane/Possession of open alcohol container/Tail light lenses required
  • Pride, Jacoby Jamale (In Jail), 21, Financial Transaction/Card Fraud
  • Riley, Demarkus Deontae (In Jail), 25, Parole Violation
  • Atkins, Michael Darnell (Bonded Out), 23, Financial Transaction/Card Fraud
  • Johnson, Nathan (In Jail), 23, Speeding/Driving while license suspended or revoked/Failure to Maintain Insurance/Failure to Appear
  • King, Anthony Eugene (In Jail), 47, Probation Violation
  • Kmett, Jason Thomas (In Jail), 44, Theft By Shoplifting
  • Kmett, Kelly Melinda (In Jail), 43, Theft By Shoplifting
  • Phillips, Jason Sterling (In Jail), 19, Pointing or aiming gun or pistol at another
  • Sims, Danielle Adara (Bonded Out), 27, Financial Transaction/Card Fraud

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports

9/19

  • 971 Brady Rd. Lot 14 at 4:02 a.m., Suspicious Person
  • DeSoto Seed Farm Rd. at Luke St. at 7:55 a.m., Accident Involving Deer
  • 128 Graystone Dr. at 10:48 a.m., Suspicious Vehicle
  • Lamar Rd. at GA Hwy 195 North at 3:55 p.m., Assist Another Agency
  • US Hwy 280 East and Mask Rd. at 4:39 p.m., Traffic Stop/Warning for speeding
  • Hwy 27 East at Overlook Rd. at 10:26 p.m., Suspicious Person
  • Hwy 280 West at Shaban Subdivision Rd. at 2:10 a.m., Suspicious Vehicle
  • 4243 Hwy 280 East at 2:21 a.m., Accident Involving Deer

9/20

  • Federal St. at Seaboard St. at 8:15 a.m., Assist Another Agency
  • GA Hwy 49 North at 9:41 a.m., Accident Report
  • 210 Rucker St. at Sumter County Fire Station at 11:03 a.m., Found Property
  • 144 GA Hwy 308 at 3:53 p.m., Alarm Activation
  • 118 Roy Bond Rd. at 3:58 p.m., Accident Report
  • US Hwy 19 South at MM 10 at 4:21 p.m., Failure to have license on person
  • GA Hwy 49N at MM 23 at 4:22 p.m., Warning for speeding
  • GA Hwy 49N at MM 23 at 4:23 p.m., Child or youth restraint not used properly
  • US Hwy 280 East near Tommy Smith Rd. at 4:25 p.m., Knowingly driving vehicle on suspended registration
  • 211 Smokey Lane at 5 p.m., Civil Matter
  • 321 Lacross Rd. Lot 36 at 2:10 a.m., Civil Matter
  • 1178 Thomas Mill Rd. at 2:41 a.m., Theft
  • GA Hwy 27 East about Mile Post 19 at 5:37 a.m., Roadway blocked

Americus PD Media Incident Summary

9/18

  • South US 19 at 12:20 a.m., Driving while declared as a habitual violator/Failure to Maintain Lane/Possession of open alcohol container/Tail light lenses required
  • 601 Eastview Circle Apt. C at 4:16 a.m., Simple Battery
  • 720 Harris St. Apt. B at 5:45 a.m., Miscellaneous Report

9/19

  • 407 Cotton Ave. at 11:47 a.m., Miscellaneous Report
  • 130 Lonnie Lane at 1:19 p.m., Miscellaneous Report
  • 913 South MLK Jr. Blvd. at Taco Rey at 3:01 p.m., Domestic Dispute
  • 1605A Washington St. at 6:34 p.m., Domestic Dispute

9/20

  • 103A Bessie Mays Circle at 4:23 a.m., Terroristic Threats and Acts/Aggravated Assault
  • Cherokee St. at 4:48 a.m., Discharging Firearms in City Limits
  • 220 Sun Valley Dr. at 7:25 a.m., Criminal Trespass
  • 1509 East Forsyth St. at Crickett Wireless at 10:16 a.m., Miscellaneous Report
  • 721 Felder St. at Innovative Senior Solutions at 12:47 p.m., Domestic Dispute
  • 121 West Lamar St. at P&T at 12:57 p.m., Suspicious Incident
  • 101 Holley Dr. at 1:20 p.m., Fire on private lots
  • 117B Hanson Dr. at 2:02 p.m., Miscellaneous Report
  • 1101 Crawford St. at Circle K at 12:58 p.m., Financial Transaction/Card Fraud
  • 919 Parker St. at 2:29 p.m., Domestic Dispute
  • 1036 East Forsyth St. at CVS at 4:39 p.m., Warrant Executed
  • 300 East Lester St. at 5:01 p.m., Criminal Trespass
  • 1201 North MLK Jr. Blvd. at Big A’s Liquor Store at 5:07 p.m., Miscellaneous Report
  • 1711 East Lamar St. at WAL-MART at 5:09 p.m., Theft By Shoplifting
  • 1201 Crawford St. at Harveys Supermarket Parking Lot at 5:43 p.m., Hit and Run/Duty of Driver to stop at scene of accident
  • 92A Bozeman Circle at Americus Housing Authority at 6:38 p.m., False Report of a crime
  • 300 Lester St. at 6:26 p.m., Domestic Dispute

 

 

