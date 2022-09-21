Area Beat Report September 19 and 20
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary
- Boyce, Micahel Edgar (Bonded Out), 47, Failure to Appear
- Cannon, Wesley Pernell (In Jail), 24, Entering Automobile/criminal Trespass
- Davis, Hakeem Richard-Gregory (In Jail), 38, Driving while declared as a habitual violator/Failure to Maintain Lane/Possession of open alcohol container/Tail light lenses required
- Pride, Jacoby Jamale (In Jail), 21, Financial Transaction/Card Fraud
- Riley, Demarkus Deontae (In Jail), 25, Parole Violation
- Atkins, Michael Darnell (Bonded Out), 23, Financial Transaction/Card Fraud
- Johnson, Nathan (In Jail), 23, Speeding/Driving while license suspended or revoked/Failure to Maintain Insurance/Failure to Appear
- King, Anthony Eugene (In Jail), 47, Probation Violation
- Kmett, Jason Thomas (In Jail), 44, Theft By Shoplifting
- Kmett, Kelly Melinda (In Jail), 43, Theft By Shoplifting
- Phillips, Jason Sterling (In Jail), 19, Pointing or aiming gun or pistol at another
- Sims, Danielle Adara (Bonded Out), 27, Financial Transaction/Card Fraud
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports
9/19
- 971 Brady Rd. Lot 14 at 4:02 a.m., Suspicious Person
- DeSoto Seed Farm Rd. at Luke St. at 7:55 a.m., Accident Involving Deer
- 128 Graystone Dr. at 10:48 a.m., Suspicious Vehicle
- Lamar Rd. at GA Hwy 195 North at 3:55 p.m., Assist Another Agency
- US Hwy 280 East and Mask Rd. at 4:39 p.m., Traffic Stop/Warning for speeding
- Hwy 27 East at Overlook Rd. at 10:26 p.m., Suspicious Person
- Hwy 280 West at Shaban Subdivision Rd. at 2:10 a.m., Suspicious Vehicle
- 4243 Hwy 280 East at 2:21 a.m., Accident Involving Deer
9/20
- Federal St. at Seaboard St. at 8:15 a.m., Assist Another Agency
- GA Hwy 49 North at 9:41 a.m., Accident Report
- 210 Rucker St. at Sumter County Fire Station at 11:03 a.m., Found Property
- 144 GA Hwy 308 at 3:53 p.m., Alarm Activation
- 118 Roy Bond Rd. at 3:58 p.m., Accident Report
- US Hwy 19 South at MM 10 at 4:21 p.m., Failure to have license on person
- GA Hwy 49N at MM 23 at 4:22 p.m., Warning for speeding
- GA Hwy 49N at MM 23 at 4:23 p.m., Child or youth restraint not used properly
- US Hwy 280 East near Tommy Smith Rd. at 4:25 p.m., Knowingly driving vehicle on suspended registration
- 211 Smokey Lane at 5 p.m., Civil Matter
- 321 Lacross Rd. Lot 36 at 2:10 a.m., Civil Matter
- 1178 Thomas Mill Rd. at 2:41 a.m., Theft
- GA Hwy 27 East about Mile Post 19 at 5:37 a.m., Roadway blocked
Americus PD Media Incident Summary
9/18
- South US 19 at 12:20 a.m., Driving while declared as a habitual violator/Failure to Maintain Lane/Possession of open alcohol container/Tail light lenses required
- 601 Eastview Circle Apt. C at 4:16 a.m., Simple Battery
- 720 Harris St. Apt. B at 5:45 a.m., Miscellaneous Report
9/19
- 407 Cotton Ave. at 11:47 a.m., Miscellaneous Report
- 130 Lonnie Lane at 1:19 p.m., Miscellaneous Report
- 913 South MLK Jr. Blvd. at Taco Rey at 3:01 p.m., Domestic Dispute
- 1605A Washington St. at 6:34 p.m., Domestic Dispute
9/20
- 103A Bessie Mays Circle at 4:23 a.m., Terroristic Threats and Acts/Aggravated Assault
- Cherokee St. at 4:48 a.m., Discharging Firearms in City Limits
- 220 Sun Valley Dr. at 7:25 a.m., Criminal Trespass
- 1509 East Forsyth St. at Crickett Wireless at 10:16 a.m., Miscellaneous Report
- 721 Felder St. at Innovative Senior Solutions at 12:47 p.m., Domestic Dispute
- 121 West Lamar St. at P&T at 12:57 p.m., Suspicious Incident
- 101 Holley Dr. at 1:20 p.m., Fire on private lots
- 117B Hanson Dr. at 2:02 p.m., Miscellaneous Report
- 1101 Crawford St. at Circle K at 12:58 p.m., Financial Transaction/Card Fraud
- 919 Parker St. at 2:29 p.m., Domestic Dispute
- 1036 East Forsyth St. at CVS at 4:39 p.m., Warrant Executed
- 300 East Lester St. at 5:01 p.m., Criminal Trespass
- 1201 North MLK Jr. Blvd. at Big A’s Liquor Store at 5:07 p.m., Miscellaneous Report
- 1711 East Lamar St. at WAL-MART at 5:09 p.m., Theft By Shoplifting
- 1201 Crawford St. at Harveys Supermarket Parking Lot at 5:43 p.m., Hit and Run/Duty of Driver to stop at scene of accident
- 92A Bozeman Circle at Americus Housing Authority at 6:38 p.m., False Report of a crime
- 300 Lester St. at 6:26 p.m., Domestic Dispute