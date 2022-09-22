Culinary Arts Advisory Committee Meets at SGTC

Published 3:35 pm Thursday, September 22, 2022

By Ken Gustafson

Members of the SGTC Culinary Arts Advisory Committee (l-r): Chef Ricky Watzlowick, SGTC Americus Culinary Arts Instructor; Beth Wisham, SGTC Grant Coordinator; Shirley Trice, Food Service Director, Aramark; Lisa Leggett, Nutrition Director, Crisp County Schools; Larry Jackson, Nutrition Director, Sumter County High School; Ethel Waters, Retired Nutrition Director, Magnolia Manor; Chef Corcynthia Monts, SGTC Adjunct Instructor; and Chef Hunter Little, SGTC Cordele Culinary Arts Instructor. Photo by SGTC

From Staff Reports

Americus – The South Georgia Technical College Culinary Arts program advisory committee met recently in The Landings Culinary Arts Dining Room on the Americus campus. The Culinary Students served each guest Deconstructed antipasto salad, prime rib with au jus, twice-baked potato, prosciutto-wrapped asparagus, green beans, red velvet brownie, and maple caramel cheesecake.

Over dinner, the committee discussed program enrollment and provided updates from the culinary arts industry. SGTC Americus Culinary Arts instructor Ricky Watzlowick shared information on the program’s development and projects created to provide students with valuable hands-on experience.

In addition to Watzlowick and Cordele Culinary Arts instructor Hunter Little, members present at the meeting included: Beth Wisham, SGTC Grant Coordinator; Shirley Trice, Food Service Director, Aramark; Lisa Leggett, Nutrition Director, Crisp County Schools; Larry Jackson, Nutrition Director, Sumter County High School; Ethel Waters, Retired Nutrition Director, Magnolia Manor; and Chef Corcynthia Monts, SGTC Adjunct Instructor.

SGTC Culinary Arts students prepared and served a meal at a recent meeting of the South Georgia Technical College Culinary Arts Advisory Committee.
Photo by SGTC

The advisory committee is a crucial link that provides an avenue for South Georgia Tech instructors to learn about changing conditions or technology in the workplace that can then be passed along to students enabling them to be fully prepared upon graduation.

South Georgia Tech currently offers over 200 different associate degree, diploma, and short-term technical certificate of credit programs. Apply now at www.southgatech.edu. Fall C-term begins October 12.

 

