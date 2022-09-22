Culinary Arts Advisory Committee Meets at SGTC

From Staff Reports

Americus – The South Georgia Technical College Culinary Arts program advisory committee met recently in The Landings Culinary Arts Dining Room on the Americus campus. The Culinary Students served each guest Deconstructed antipasto salad, prime rib with au jus, twice-baked potato, prosciutto-wrapped asparagus, green beans, red velvet brownie, and maple caramel cheesecake.

Over dinner, the committee discussed program enrollment and provided updates from the culinary arts industry. SGTC Americus Culinary Arts instructor Ricky Watzlowick shared information on the program’s development and projects created to provide students with valuable hands-on experience.

In addition to Watzlowick and Cordele Culinary Arts instructor Hunter Little, members present at the meeting included: Beth Wisham, SGTC Grant Coordinator; Shirley Trice, Food Service Director, Aramark; Lisa Leggett, Nutrition Director, Crisp County Schools; Larry Jackson, Nutrition Director, Sumter County High School; Ethel Waters, Retired Nutrition Director, Magnolia Manor; and Chef Corcynthia Monts, SGTC Adjunct Instructor.

The advisory committee is a crucial link that provides an avenue for South Georgia Tech instructors to learn about changing conditions or technology in the workplace that can then be passed along to students enabling them to be fully prepared upon graduation.

South Georgia Tech currently offers over 200 different associate degree, diploma, and short-term technical certificate of credit programs. Apply now at www.southgatech.edu. Fall C-term begins October 12.