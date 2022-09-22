Lady Hurricanes play to 1-1 draw against Dalton State

From Staff Reports

AMERICUS – The Georgia Southwestern State University Women’s Soccer Team (GSW) took a 1-0 lead in the 59th minute of its match against Dalton State on a goal from Lucia Bustamante, but the Lady Hurricanes were not able to hold on to the lead. With just six minutes remaining in the match, DSC’s Guadalupe Martinez gave the Lady Roadrunners the equalizer and both teams would end the match in a 1-1 draw on Tuesday, September 20 at Hurricane Field.

The Lady Hurricanes had more chances to score goals. They had a total of 11 shots, with six of them on goal. In contrast, DSC had a total of four shots, with two of them being on goal.

GSW Goalkeeper Grace O’Shaughnessy had one save on the day and DSC Goalkeeper Brooke Alvarez also had one save.

The Lady Hurricanes are now 4-3-2 overall on the season and will return to Peach Belt Conference play when they host Lander University on Saturday, September 24 at 5 p.m.