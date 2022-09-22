Patricia Howell Holley: September 19, 2022

Mrs. Patricia Howell Holley age 78, passed away Monday, September 19, 2022 at Phoebe Sumter Medical Center. Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, September 22, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Faith Baptist Church in Americus. Rev. Damon Fountain and Rev. Curtis Moore will officiate the service. A committal service will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at the church on Thursday, September 22nd from 9:30 a.m. until service time and other times, the residence of Amy Bone 384 District Line Road Americus.

Mrs. Patricia Howell Holley was born in Americus, GA on September 17, 1944. She was the daughter of the late Oscar Herbert Howell Jr. and Vera Bishop Howell, whom survives.

Mrs. Holley was a Homemaker. She was a loving wife and wonderful mother and grandmother, of four children and seven grandchildren. She was a member of Faith Baptist Church in Americus.

In addition to her mother Mrs. Holley is survived by her husband, Jimmy L. Holley Sr. of Americus. Two daughters and son-in-law, Amy Holley Bone of Americus and Stephanie Holley Garner (Darrell) of Crawfordville, FL. and one son, Jimmy L. Holley Jr. “Jimbo” of Americus. A sister Polly White of Americus and two brothers and sisters-in-law, Oscar Howell III (Maria) of Americus and Russell Howell (Jean) of Americus. She is also survived by six grandchildren, Kayla Holley, Kori Holly, Abby Harrod, Kendal Harrod, Evan Garner and Ashton Garner.

Mrs. Holley was preceded in death by her father, Oscar Herbert Howell Jr., a daughter Donna Holley Reeves and a grandson, David Reeves Jr.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Tribute Program P.O. Box 1000, DEPT. 142 Memphis, TN 38148-0142 or to the Shriners Hospital for Children Attention Office of Development 2900 Rocky Point Drive Tampa, FL 33607.

