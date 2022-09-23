SGTC employees give generously to Foundation TechForce 2022 Fund Drive

From Staff Reports

AMERICUS – The South Georgia Technical College faculty and staff kicked off the internal portion of the SGTC Foundation’s 2022 TechForce “Going the Extra Mile” fund drive by contributing nearly $25,000 through employee payroll donations and silent auction bids at the SGTC Foundation Employee Luncheon and Silent Auction celebration in the John M. Pope Center recently.

The SGTC Foundation “Going the Extra Mile” fund drive will be raising $250,000 for student scholarships and grants for academically deserving and financially disadvantaged students, the use of textbooks at no cost to students, equipment for the Commercial Truck Driving program and renovations and expansion of the James S. Peters gymnasium. All donations will be matched dollar for dollar by state and federal grants.

The South Georgia Technical College Foundation’s 23rd annual TechForce fundraising drive was kicked off internally with a faculty-staff luncheon that included a silent auction, a fun trivia Wheel of Fortune game, payroll deduction pledges, and raffle drawings for a Michael Kors purse from Dillard’s and a NexGrill gas grill from Home Depot. These efforts resulted in nearly $25,000 in donations to the “Going the Extra Mile” TechForce 2022 drive from approximately 150 faculty and staff on the SGTC Americus and Crisp County campuses.

“This was awesome,” said South Georgia Technical College President Dr. John Watford. “COVID-19 impacted our ability to gather together in large crowds for the past couple years and while we were still cautious this year, we were able to honor our faculty and staff who always ‘go the extra mile’ while also giving back to help change the lives of our students and the individuals that live and work in our communities. I would like to thank SGTC Vice President of Institutional Advancement and Foundation Executive Director Su Ann Bird as well as Criminal Justice Instructor Teresa McCook and Academic Dean Dr. David Finley for their leadership in spearheading this event.”

Approximately 150 full and part-time employees participated in the “Going the Extra Mile @ South Georgia Tech” fundraising drive through payroll deduction donations, bids on silent auction items or through one-time contributions to the Foundation as part of the internal portion of the TechForce 2022 kickoff drive.

SGTC employees also took part in “Going the Extra Mile @ South Georgia Tech” activities through a Wheel of Fortune email trivia game that spotlighted the history of the college and the individuals who had helped change the lives of individuals attending South Georgia Technical College. The 15 winners from the daily email trivia games received prizes and earned the right to participate in the trivia game on the day of the TechForce Silent Auction and Luncheon. The 15 daily email winners were: Stephanie Preskitt, Sara Teal, Sandhya Muljibhai, Erika Carrillo, Terri Battle, Kari Bodrey, Ricka Jackson, Terrie Smith, Candie Waters, Teresa Jolly, Brittny Rogers, Jennifer Childs, D.W. Persall, Virgilia Edge, and Eden Edge.

Brittny Rogers took first place in the game during the luncheon. Erika Carrillo and D.W. Persall were the runners-up.

SGTC Internal TechForce Committee co-chairmen Teresa McCook and Dr. David Finley conducted the daily email Wheel of Fortune contest and the TechForce Championship Wheel of Fortune game. They were assisted by Internal Committee members, Leah Cannady, Pat Peacock, Virgilia Edge, Mike Enfinger, Tami Blount, Tracy Israel, Chester Taylor, Lillie Ann Winn, Michelle McGowan, Jennifer Robinson, Melissa Grantham, Dr. Michele Seay, Dorothea McKenzie, and Kelly Everett.

Approximately 65 employees took home great prizes in the Silent Auction. Nearly 200 items were available for employees to bid on and over 800 bids were submitted. Eden Edge from the Crisp County campus won the raffle for the Michael Kors purse donated from Dillard’s and Dorothea McKenzie from the Americus campus won the NexGrill gas grill donated by Home Depot. Over $1200 was raised in the raffle.

All donations for equipment, scholarships, and textbooks during the SGTC Foundation TechForce 2022 fund drive will be matched dollar-for-dollar by through federal and state grants and by the Technical College System of Georgia. This helps provide workforce development opportunities for students.

“The South Georgia Technical College Foundation is a vital part of our college’s success,” explained South Georgia Technical College President Dr. John Watford. “We appreciate the support that we receive from our employees and from the community through the foundation fund drives. Over 36 different programs have benefited directly from the past 22 TechForce drives with additional state-of-the-art equipment. The entire college and community have benefited from the scholarships and the use of free textbooks for students. These donations have also helped with the James Hall and Martin Hall dorm renovations and the renovations to the former DOAS Surplus Building which has been transformed into adult education classroom building as well as the John Deere TECH Agricultural Technology and Motorsports program classrooms and labs. We appreciate the support of our boards, faculty, staff, and community partners for their help in ‘Changing Lives’ at South Georgia Tech.”

The TechForce 2022 fund drive has already gotten off to a good start with the help of employees, business and industry partners and local supporters who have donated items for the SGTC Foundation Internal TechForce drive, luncheon and silent auction. Each year nearly 100% of the SGTC employees contribute to the TechForce drive through payroll deduction or direct donations.

Approximately $675,000 of the over $6 million raised by the TechForce campaigns over the past 22 years has been donated by South Georgia Technical College faculty and staff.

Members of the South Georgia Technical College Foundation and the SGTC Board of Directors as well as other volunteers will be calling community leaders asking for support of the fund drive again this year. Postcards and solicitation letters were sent out to community leaders asking for support. SGTC Foundation Trustee and Development Committee chairman John Argo is head of the TechForce 2022 drive for the Foundation

For more information about the TechForce 2022 fund drive or to donate to the Foundation, contact South Georgia Technical College Foundation Executive Director and SGTC Vice President of Institutional Advancement Su Ann Bird at 229.931.2110 or sbird@southgatech.edu.

Over 120 different individuals and businesses from the South Georgia Technical College service area donated items to the employee silent auction. Those businesses and individuals included: Dillard’s, Miller-NAPA Auto Parts, Westover Outdoor Power Equipment, Dr. John and Barbara Watford, Dorothea’s Beauty Salon, Dorothea Lusane McKenzie, Lusane Car Wash, Luxerious Hair Experience Store, Adrienne Clayton, Chef Tony, Amias Healthcare, Tracy’s Hair Salon, Aramark, Brett Murray, J & J Oil Change, Tami Blount, Clinic Drug Store, Terri Battle-Avon; Vanessa Wall, Southwest Trophy and Gifts, SGTC Culinary Arts, Mary Kay – Jennifer Rogers, Melissa Grantham, SGTC Bookstore, Wolf Creek Winery, Clinic Drug Store, Shiver Lumber Company, Sumter EMC, Sally’s Nails, Minnie Williamson, Pat Peacock, Tami Blount, Chef Ricky Watzlowick, Drivers Propane, Motivations Barber Shop, Ginx Boutique, Southwest Georgia Wholesale, Valerie Duff, Scentsy, Decorating Unlimited, Nancy Gerlach, Kathy & Company Boutique, SGTC Bookstore, SGTC Adult Education, Café Campesino, Horne Pecan Company, Central Automotive, Tupperware by Paula, Sis & Savy Boutique, Southern Express Lube/Shell, Lillie Ann Winn, Natalie Bradley Home, Surcheros, Mia’s Minis, Sherri Martin, El Girasol Restaurant, Quick Sweet Treats- Felicia Young, Roman Oven, Sandy Larson, Americus SGTC Culinary Arts, La Hacinda, Minick Interiors, Keith Landers Party Supply Rentals, Find and Shine Boutique, Su Ann Bird, Sumter EMC, Rob and Cate Bailey, Pink Polka Dots N Pearls, Eden Edge, Morgan Chandler Eye Works, Hart Eye Care, 2 Dukes BBQ, Stripling’s, The Sheppard House, Gammage Print Shop, SGTC Welding Department, Michele Seay, Mavis Tire and Brakes, Stone River Spa, David Finley, Southern Boutique, TG’s Cakes & Cookies, T31/Tupuy, Gatewood’s Flower Shop, J & J Oil Change, Home Depot, Wells Hardware, Tractor Supply, Griffin Lumber Company, Donna Sheppard, Lucy Lucas, Final Faze, Hal Israel Farms, Moon Family Theater, Sam Shortline, Chick-fil-A, Helena Industries, Shenandoah Shores Management Group, Jimmy and Roger Ann Davis, Pond Town Merchantile, Ava Cook, Lowes, Krispy Kreme, Jay Cripe, Christine Rundle, Brown’s Processing and Taxidermy, Fragrant Aroma, Advanced Auto Parts, Georgia Power, Josh Curtin, Ellis Bros. Pecans, Med Spa, Beth Wisham, Paul Pearson, Sunbelt Ford, Regina Morgan, Frances Noland, and more.