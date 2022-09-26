Arleater Rigsby Mims: September 24, 2022

Mrs. Arleater Rigsby Mims age 93 of Americus, passed away Saturday, September 24, 2022 at Phoebe Sumter Medical Center. Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, September 27, 2022 at Oak Grove Cemetery. Rev. Keith Parks will officiate the service. The family will receive friends following the service at the cemetery.

Arleater Rigsby Mims was born November 23, 1928 in Americus. She was the daughter of the late Homer Willis Rigsby and the late Jessie Floreen Rabon Rigsby. She retired from BellSouth and Citizens Telephone Company, where she worked various positions as operator, repair clerk and office management. She was a member of First Baptist Church.

Survivors include two daughters and sons-in-law, Pam Athon (Ronnie) of Americus and Debra Mims (George) of Americus. A brother and sister-in-law, Henry Rigsby (Suzanne) of Albany. Seven grandchildren, Josh Athon (April), Jana Cronemeyer (Jeremy), Christopher McElroy, Lauren McElroy, Matthew Mims (Lynzie), Colton Mims (Abby) and Caleb Mims (Allison). She is also survived by seven great grandchildren, Megan Athon, Isabella Athon, Olivia Athon, Addision Cronemeyer, Eli Cronemeyer, Piper Mims and Kember Hagin.

In addition to her parents, Mrs. Mims was preceded in death by her husband, James Emmett Mims, a daughter Cathy McElroy, a sister Betty McMillon and a brother, Herschel Rigsby.

Memorial contribution may be made to First Baptist Church 221 South Lee Street Americus, GA 31709.

