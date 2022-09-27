Courtney Melvin named SGTC Bookstore Assistant and Accounting Technician

From Staff Reports

AMERICUS – Courtney Melvin has joined South Georgia Technical College as the Bookstore Assistant-Accounting Technician on the Americus campus, announced South Georgia Technical College President Dr. John Watford. Her appointment is effective immediately and she will be reporting to Vice President of Administrative Services Lea Coe and Director of Administrative Services Sandy Larson.

Melvin will be assisting with the day-to-day operation of the SGTC bookstore, ensure accuracy and safety of bookstore receipts, and assist with sales and other promotional activities to increase daily sales and community awareness. She will also assist with inventory and stocking as well as calculating and posting bookstore charges to student accounts and worksheets.

Her additional duties will include working with the business office taking payments, reviewing accounts payable checks and reconciling Banner receivables with deposits and other duties as assigned.

Melvin worked as an Office Coordinator for BenchMark Physical Therapy in Brunswick and also worked in different capacities for Enterprise Rent-A-Car, Dollar Tree, Walmart and with the McIntosh County Detention Center.

She is a graduate of Mcintosh Academy in Darien, Georgia and completed a Detention Officer Certification Course.