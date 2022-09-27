GSW raises nearly $95,000 on Day of Giving from 45 states

By Chelsea Collins

AMERICUS — In just 24 hours, Georgia Southwestern State University (GSW) raised a total of $94,563 during its fourth annual Day of Giving, which ran midnight to midnight on Thursday, September 22.

A total of 321 gifts from 291 donors rolled in from 45 states and three countries. This year, the Hurricanes focused on raising money for student scholarships – particularly the Southwestern Promise Scholarship, General Athletics, President Jimmy Carter Leadership Program, and the Southwestern Annual Fund.

“I am so proud of the GSW family for how they support this unique, philanthropic effort each year,” said Stephen Snyder, executive director of the GSW Foundation and assistant vice president for Advancement. “We are now raising phenomenal amounts of money during this annual event, but just as important – we have more donors participating year over year. In 2022, 31 percent more donors made contributions than in 2021.”

During the 24-hour timeframe, GSW attempted to gain donors from all fifty U.S. states asking contributors to “turn the map gold.” The GSW community watched in anticipation throughout the day as each state turned gold when a gift was received. The 50 states initiative is a creative way to achieve more donor participation, and in year two, that objective is being accomplished. Donors from only six states made a gift in 2019. Alumni and friends from a whopping 45 states contributed in 2022.

“The GSW Advancement Team had high expectations for this 24-hour event focused on philanthropy and community,” said GSW President Neal Weaver, PhD. “Thanks to the energy, support and generosity from the Hurricane family across the nation, we had another incredibly successful year! I love seeing the ‘gold force’ come together every year to make a difference in the lives of students and the future of Georgia Southwestern.”

Day of Giving Committee members included Chelsea Collins, Kim Comer, Signe Coombs, Hailey Henderson, Hunter Peak, Kearston Roland, Sydney Scott, Angela Smith, and Stephen Snyder.

In addition to online donations, Day of Giving supporters showed their Hurricane pride by dining at one of the participating local restaurants who donated a portion of their sales throughout the day to the campaign.

The Day of Giving Committee expresses appreciation to 2 Duke’s BBQ, Booger Bottom, Carter’s Fried Chicken, Floyd’s Pub, Gyro City Mediterranean Grill, La Hacienda, Little Brother’s Bistro & Café, Monroe’s Hotdogs, Pat’s Place, Roman Oven Pizzeria, Rosemary & Thyme, Sweet Georgia Bakery & Café, The Fish House, The Sheppard House, Toboggan Steve’s and Wolf Creek Plantation’s Downtown location for their generosity.

As another statement of support, Americus Mayor Lee Kinnamon signed a proclamation on September 15 declaring Thursday, September 22, 2022 as the fourth annual Day of Giving, recognizing GSW as a vital asset to the community and economic growth. Visit www.gsw.edu/dayofgiving for more information.