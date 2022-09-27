School District Seeks Community Input to Develop Strategic Plan

Staff reports

The Sumter County School District is embarking on a strategic planning process that requires input from citizens, staff, parents, students and civic leaders. The input will be used to ensure that the resulting plan will reflect the wishes of the district’s citizenry.

There are two opportunities for the community to provide this input. On October 4th at the Sumter County Middle School Cafeteria, 200 Industrial Blvd., Americus, GA 31719 at 6:00 p.m. a select group of citizens, staff, parents and high school students are invited to participate in a small group discussion regarding issues useful in developing the plan. If it isn’t possible to attend the meeting, an online survey will provide another opportunity to weigh in on this important community development issue. A link to the survey will be posted to the school district’s website at thttps://www.sumterschools.org/ the day after the meeting.

All of the input will be given to a planning team composed of school staff and community members to assist in their deliberations on crafting a vision, mission, beliefs and strategic goal areas for the district.

“It is critical to have as many voices at the table as possible so that our strategic plan will truly represent all of our district’s stakeholders,” said Superintendent Walter Knighton.