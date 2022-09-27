SGTC Director of Campus Safety sworn in by Sumter County Sheriff

From Staff Reports

AMERICUS – South Georgia Technical College Director of Campus Safety Sammy Stone, Jr., was officially sworn in as the SGTC Police Chief by Sumter County Sheriff Eric Bryant recently.

Chief Stone has already gone through law enforcement training and has been a Peace Officer’s Standards and Training (POST) certified officer. He is also serving as the Police Chief for South Georgia Technical College in Americus, which is in the Sumter County Sheriff’s office jurisdiction. Stone attends the Georgia Association of Chiefs of Police (GACP) Summer Training each year as part of his continuing education and training for a law enforcement administrator.

“The safety of our students and employees is important,” said South Georgia Technical College President Dr. John Watford. “South Georgia Technical College works hand and hand with the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office and we appreciate Sheriff Eric Bryant extending this courtesy to Chief Stone. Having Chief Stone sworn in through the sheriff’s office removes any legal doubt that Chief Stone can respond to any criminal or disruptive incidents on our campus and the surrounding area and brings continuity between the college and the Sheriff’s office.”