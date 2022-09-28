Americus Music Festival: Bringing the Community Together Through Music

By: Nicole Kirksey, Director of Tourism, City of Americus

On Saturday, October the 8th, hundreds of Americus’ residents, as well as folks from all over Sumter County and beyond will flock to the Jackson Street Depot in Americus, Georgia to indulge their ears & tastebuds to a full day of music, art, food, and so much more.

The City of Americus, with the support of the Tourism Department and Americus Main Street will sponsor the first annual Americus Music Fest. This festival begins at 10 am and ends promptly at 10 pm. This twelve-hour festival is free and open to the public. According to festival organizer, Nicole Kirksey, Director of Tourism with the City of Americus, there is literally something for everyone. “Our goal is to provide a wide variety of music genres for everyone to enjoy. In true community spirit, we will break bread as we break down barriers by enjoying the beauty of Americus and the talent that lives here.”

The morning kicks off with vendors opening their “shops” across from the depot in the Art District. Everything from visual art to crafts and even cupcakes and tea cakes will be for sale. At 11 am, Americus Main Street is sponsoring the Food Truck Festival, which will line the streets across from Depot.

“It was a perfect opportunity to partner with the Music Fest, “explained Americus Main Street Director, Qaijuan Willis, “This way the community can enjoy the food and music and do a little shopping while in town.”

There will be everything from cupcakes to BBQ, tacos to wine slushies. Willis encourages everyone to bring an appetite. “We are expecting at least eight food trucks. They will be in place until 10 pm.”

Another additional bonus to the festival is the SAM Shortline Excursion Train. The train will depart from Georgia Veteran’s State Park in Cordele at 9:30 am. There will be one shuttle to Plains for passengers interested in getting a full experience. The shuttle will leave Americus at 11:15 and return at 1:30 pm. The final train will depart from Americus at 4:00 pm. For tickets, visit www.samshortline.com or call 229-276-0755.

“Music unites and brings us together across all walks of life.” Explains Diadra Powell, City Manager for the City of Americus, “My vision was for the city to come together and enjoy a fun-filled day with music from all genres.” Powell came up with the idea in late 2021, after a year and a half of guiding the city through a pandemic. “I thought the train depot was the perfect location for a family-friendly activity; where citizens can bring lawn chairs and just enjoy the day.” Her dream will become a reality on October the 8th.

“It is my hope that we continue the festival on an annual basis.”

The schedule for the Americus Music Fest has altered a little bit, with additional bands added to its list.

10:00-10:45 Low Flying Angels (Gospel)

11:00-11:45 The Plucktones (Bluegrass)

12:00-12:45 The Essence Band (R&B)

1:00-2:00 Classic Soul (R&B & Soul)

2:30-3:30 Dean Brown & Dub Shak (Reggatone)

4:00-5:00 Southern Arts Music Ensemble (Traditional Jazz)

5:30-6:30 Disciples of Music (Blues)

7:00-8:00 The Joël C. Johnson Modern Jazz Group (Modern Funk & Jazz)

8:30-10:00 The Palace Jesters (Rock/Country/Mo Town)

For more information visit www.visitamericus.com or follow Americus-Sumter Tourism on Facebook.