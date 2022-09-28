Schley County Competition Cheer Team kicks off its 2022 season

From Staff Reports

ELLAVILLE – The Schley County High School Competition Cheerleading Team kicked off their season Saturday, September 24, 2022 at the Middle Georgia Cheer Classic. The competition was held at Houston County High School.

The team placed third in the Single A Division. Competition cheer consists of a two minute and thirty second routine that is judged according to a rubric, with points awarded for difficulty in categories such as stunting, tumbling, jumps, dance, and rubric, with points awarded for difficulty in categories such as stunting, tumbling, jumps, dance, and cheer. Competition cheerleading began as a sport in the Georgia High School Athletic Association in 1993.

The 2022 SCHS Competition Cheerleading Team includes Mary Thomas Smith, Shiriyah Battle, McKenzee Solomon, Mary Deloach, Chloe Green, Layla Williams, Grace Stembridge, Madison Taylor, Ava Cook, Leila Stembridge, Taryn Jacobs, Emma Stembridge, Gracie Arrington, Kylee Lumpkin, Kamryn Bryant, andCarson Speegle. They are coached by Rebecca Royal and Jessica Woodard.

The team is scheduled to compete during the season at the Starr’s Mill High School Cheer Invitational on Saturday, October 1 as well as at the Falcon Frenzy at East Laurens High School on Saturday, October 15 and at the Columbus Invitational at Columbus State University on Saturday, October 22.

The team will also be competing at the Ultimate Grand Cheer Competition at Union Grove High School on Saturday, October 29.