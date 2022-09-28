SGTC to start eight-week class sessions beginning October 12th

From Staff Reports

AMERICUS – South Georgia Technical College will be offering eight-week class sessions beginning October 12th. It is not too late to sign up. Financial aid and other aid is available which might make classes practically tuition free! Students can secure a full-semester of credit in just eight weeks.

SGTC is offering over 60 different classes in 10 different programs of study as well as a number of core classes including English, Literature, Psychology, College Algebra, Employability Skills and more. Classes are in-person and on-line and can be completed by December 13th.

To apply for the eight-week classes, visit the SGTC website at www.southgatech.edu and click on Apply Now. Individuals can get started toward a satisfying career with eight weeks of training. For more information, contact SGTC Admissions Director Candie Walters, cwalters@southgatech.edu or 229-931-2299 or Katrice Taylor Martin, ktaylor@southgatech.edu or 229-271-4051.