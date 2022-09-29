Area Beat Report September 28

Published 2:53 pm Thursday, September 29, 2022

By Ken Gustafson

Americus PD Media Arrest Summary

  • Cook, Hannah Rachel, 21, Driving while license suspended or revoked – Misdemeanor
  • Liles, Martin Andrew, 63, Warrant Executed

Americus PD Media Incident Reports

9/28

  • 714 Sunset Dr. at 3:30 a.m., Domestic Dispute
  • Bell St. at 2:02 a.m., allowing an underage person to operate an automobile without a licensed driver being present.
  • 1009 S. MLK Jr. Blvd. at Glady’s Kitchen at 5:27 a.m., Suspicious Incident
  • 130 Lonnie Lane Apt. 131 at 9:57 a.m., Criminal Trespass
  • 1101 S. MLK Jr. Blvd. at 11:41 a.m., Suspicious Incident
  • GA State Route 27 at Hudson St. at 5:23 p.m., Driving while license suspended or revoked
  • 629 Lewis Lowe Ct. at 5:38 p.m., Harassing Communications/Terroristic Threats and Acts
  • 327 Forrest St. at 4:37 p.m., Damage to Property
  • 261A Lonnie Lane at 7:58 p.m., Battery/Assault on an Unborn Child
  • 222 E. Lamar St. at The Station at 8:35 p.m., Entering Automobile or other motor vehicle
  • 1201 N. MLK Jr. Blvd. at 11:10 p.m., Theft By Shoplifting

