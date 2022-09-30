Kiley Burke Drury: September 23, 2022

Kiley Burke Drury beloved mother, daughter, sister, and friend passed away unexpectedly Friday, September 23, 2022, at the age of 44. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. She lives on in the hearts of the people who love her including her beloved children, Jackson Gage Drury, Kyndall Burkley Drury; Mother, Suzanne Slover (Michael); Father, T. Gordon Burke, Jr.; Sister, Samantha Arnold (Lee). Kiley is also survived by her uncle, Wilkie Smith (Nancy); cousin, Adam Smith; Nephews, Benjamin, Rigsby, and Wil Arnold. Kiley is also survived by a host of extended family members and countless friends.

Kiley was born on June 17, 1978 in Orangeburg, South Carolina to Thomas Gordon Burke, Jr. and Suzanne Smith Slover. Kiley grew up in Denmark, South Carolina, Americus, Georgia, and Saint Simons Island, Georgia. She studied Psychology at College of Coastal Georgia and Valdosta State University. Kiley had several jobs where she was a dedicated and valued employee. Her most valued job, by far, was her role as a mother to Gage and Burkley. Kiley was a parent volunteer at Quail Run Elementary School and participated in many school related events.

Kiley will forever be remembered for her warm and infectious smile that would light up a room. Those who knew Kiley were all aware of her love of family, tremendous heart, vivacious personality, and willingness to help everyone she met.

“If you confess with your mouth that Jesus is Lord and believe in your heart that God raised him from the dead, you will be saved” (Romans 10:9).

In lieu of flowers donations can be made in Kiley’s name to Epworth by the Sea or the Shepherd Center Foundation.

