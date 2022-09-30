Nicholas A. Edwards joins South Georgia Technical College as full-time Commercial Truck Driving Instructor

From Staff Reports

AMERICUS – Nicholas A. Edwards of Ellaville has been hired as a new full-time Commercial Truck Driving Instructor for South Georgia Technical College effective immediately, announced South Georgia Technical College President Dr. John Watford. Edwards will report to SGTC Vice President of Academic Affairs David Kuipers and lead CDL Instructor Robert Cook. He will teach on both the Americus and the Crisp County Center campuses.

“The need for commercial truck drivers is growing and as a result our CDL training program is growing,” explained President Watford. “Nicholas Edwards is a graduate of the South Georgia Technical College Commercial Truck Driving program and has over seven years of experience as a commercial driver. He has also served as an adjunct instructor for us so he knows what we expect. He will be an asset to our Commercial Truck Driving Training which has grown under the leadership of lead full-time CDL instructor Robert Cook and Ken Coptsias. By providing three full-time instructors, we are hoping to meet the high demand for licensed commercial truck drivers.”

Edwards comes to South Georgia Technical College from Oakland Wood Products in Americus, Georgia. He has also worked for Sumter Sod, South Georgia Technical College, Ecoflo, Inc. and Pineoak Products. He is a graduate of the South Georgia Technical College Commercial Truck Driving Training program.

As a new full-time Commercial Truck Driving Instructor for South Georgia Technical College, Edwards will be responsible for providing guidance and instruction necessary to prepare students with the technical competencies essential as a Commercial Truck Driver. He will perform all aspects of instruction for the Commercial Truck Driving Certificate program and will work on both the Americus and at the SGTC Crisp County Center.

The South Georgia Technical College Commercial Truck Driving Program can be completed in eight weeks or less. Qualified students can attend practically tuition free with the HOPE grant and the HOPE Career Grant. For more information contact the SGTC admissions department at 229-931-2394 in Americus or 229-271-4040 in Crisp County, visit the SGTC website at www.southgatech.edu or email instructor Bob Cook at rcook@southgatech.edu