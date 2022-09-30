Sumter Cycling hosts First Saturday Ride tomorrow at 11 a.m.

From Staff Reports

AMERICUS – Cyclists are welcomed to participate in Sumter Cycling’s First Saturday Ride for the month of October on Saturday, October 1 at 11 a.m.

The ride will begin at Pat’s Place, which is located at 1526 S. Lee St. in Americus. All ages and skill levels are welcome and children under 12 must be accompanied by an adult.

The ride will follow a short family-friendly neighborhood route, but if there is interest in a longer route, there might be a second group to ride 8-12 miles.

After the ride, riders can enjoy lunch at Pat's Place.