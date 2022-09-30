Sumter Cycling hosts First Saturday Ride tomorrow at 11 a.m.

Published 1:22 pm Friday, September 30, 2022

By Ken Gustafson

Sumter Cycling will be holding its monthly Saturday Ride this Saturday, October 1. The ride will follow a family-friendly neighborhood route and it will begin at Pat’s Place, located at 1526 S. Lee St. in Americus, at 11 a.m. Photo by Sumter Cycling

From Staff Reports

 

AMERICUS – Cyclists are welcomed to participate in Sumter Cycling’s First Saturday Ride for the month of October on Saturday, October 1 at 11 a.m.

The ride will begin at Pat’s Place, which is located at 1526 S. Lee St. in Americus. All ages and skill levels are welcome and children under 12 must be accompanied by an adult.

The ride will follow a short family-friendly neighborhood route, but if there is interest in a longer route, there might be a second group to ride 8-12 miles.

After the ride, riders can enjoy lunch at Pat’s Place. Courtesy of Sumter Cycling.

 

 

More community

Area Beat Report September 23 to 25

A new look on an old friend

Americus Main Street will host the 33rd Taste of Sumter next week

Sumter County Fire and Rescue pay tribute

Print Article