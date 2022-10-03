Area Beat Report September 30 through October 2
Published 2:02 pm Monday, October 3, 2022
Americus PD Media Arrest Summary
- Battle, Crystal Ivana, 34, Affray
- Cole, Stacey Kay, 29, Affray
- Johnson, Jestin Devonte Deontre, 25, Warrant Executed
- Lockhart, Demetrious, 43, Driving while license suspended or revoked/Failure to stop at stop sign
- Prince, Brandon Lenorris, 28, Battery (First offense)/Simple Battery – Family Violence/Cruelty to children – 3rd degree (Child witnessing forcible felony –Battery/Family Violence)
- Shingles, Jocelyn Dominique, 24, Cruelty to Children – second-degree negligence (causing excessive physical or mental pain)
- Tucker, Devonte, 27, Obstructing law enforcement officers/Marijuana purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale (Felony)
- Williams, Jataevius Jamar, 33, Warrant Executed
Americus PD Media Incident Reports
9/29
- 206 Brookdale Dr. at 12:50 a.m., Criminal Trespass
9/30
- 607E Eastview Circle at Eastview Apartments at 1:46 a.m., Affray
- 119 South Lee St. at Americus PD at 11:26 a.m., Warrant Executed
- Roadway of Howard St. at 12:33 p.m., Damage to Property
- E. Forsyth St. at 4:18 p.m., Damage to Property
- Eastview Circle at Eastview Apartments at 3:07 p.m., Criminal Trespass
- 1308 Second Montgomery St. at 6:43 p.m., Cruelty to Children – second degree
- 102 Eastview Circle Apt. D at 9:24 p.m., Ungovernable Child
- Mayo St. at 8:14 p.m., Reckless Conduct
- East Forsyth St. at 8:25 p.m., Warrant Executed/Man arrested for throwing a rock at a vehicle
- 1711 E. Lamar St. at WAL-MART at 11:33 p.m., Recovered Property-Not stolen
10/1
- Russell St. at 4:45 p.m., Driving while license suspended or revoked/Failure to stop at stop sign
- North Jackson St. at 8:23 p.m., St.. at Driving while license suspended or revoked
- Washington St. at Winchester at 8:31 p.m., Obstructing law enforcement officers/Marijuana purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale (Felony)
- Eastview Circle at Eastview Apartments at 10:07 p.m., Domestic Dispute
- 107 W. Jefferson St. at OK Beauty at 11:30 p.m., Lost/mislaid Property
- 140 Lonnie Lane at 6:17 a.m., Damage to Property
- 3003 Roney St. at 3:35 a.m., Domestic Dispute
- 410 Pinecrest Dr. at 6:58 a.m., Domestic Dispute
10/2
- Waitsman Dr. at 6:01 a.m., Obstruction/Disorderly Conduct
- Douglas Circle at 8:42 a.m., Dogs/Cats running loose
- 1207 MLK Jr. Blvd. at Waffle House at 5:09 a.m., Affray
- 811 King’s Way at 2:05 p.m., Domestic Dispute
- 1206 Crawford St. at Harveys at 4:21 p.m., Theft By Shoplifting
- 1202 N. MLK Jr. Blvd. at Family Dollar at 3:56 p.m., Criminal Trespass
- Magnolia Ct. at Hwy 30 at 5:08 p.m., Suicide Threat/Attempt
- 915 Angus Dr. at 7:44 p.m., Battery/Simple Battery – Family Violence/Cruelty to Children in Third Degree
- Roney St. at Rucker St. at 2:55 a.m., Warrant Executed/Arrested for City Probation