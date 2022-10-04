Area Beat Report September 30 through October 3

Published 3:47 pm Tuesday, October 4, 2022

By Ken Gustafson

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary

  • Battle, Crystal Ivana (Bonded Out), 34, Affray (Fighting)
  • Casey, Ron (In Jail), 49, Housing for Webster County
  • Cole, Stacey Kay (Bonded Out), 29, Affray (Fighting)
  • Hooks, Rebecca Janey (Dismissed), 43, Probation Violation
  • Jackson, Natasha Shontae-Martha (Weekender), 19, Weekender
  • Johnson, Johnisha Tekil (In Jail), 24, Americus Probation Office
  • Prince, Brandon Lenorris (In Jail), 27, Battery – Family Violence/Simple Battery – Family Violence/Cruelty to Children in third degree
  • Rouland, Montrevious Dejuan (Weekender), 25, Weekender
  • Schank, Joseph Ralph (In Jail), 51, Obstructing or hindering law enforcement officers/Possession of a Schedule I controlled substance
  • Shingles, Jocelyn Dominique (In Jail), 24, Cruelty to Children/Negligence
  • Tucker, Devonte Jamale (In Jail), 27, Obstructing or hindering law enforcement officers/Purchase, Possession, Manufacturing, distribution or sale of marijuana/Possession or use of drug-related objects/Possession of firearm or knife during the commission of or the attempt to commit a felony
  • Williams, Jataevius Jamar (In Jail), 33, Failure to Appear
  • Anderson, Dollie Amanda (In Jail), 49, Holding for Webster County
  • Diamond, Juwan Raekwon (In Jail), 22, Burglary – 1st Degree/Theft By Taking – Misdemeanor
  • Hartley, John Douglas (In Jail), 32, Expired or no registration or title/Failure to Appear
  • Johnson, Anjelica Renee (Bonded Out), 34, City Probation
  • Johnson, Penny Latosha (Bonded Out), 39, Holdibg for Terrell County
  • Lawson, Jeremiah Javonta (Sentenced), 21, Sentenced to six years
  • Shelton, Hamil Felix (In Jail), 37, City Probation
  • Sims, Jacoby Marquis (In Jail), 31, Failure to Appear
  • Smith, Jerious Trevion (In Jail), 22, Probation Violation
  • Waters, Tracy Ann (Bonded Out), 52, Simple Assault

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports

9/30

  • GA Hwy 30 at Mockingbird at 2:08 a.m., Accident Involving Deer
  • Lamar Rd. at MP 11 at 7:31 a.m., Traffic Stop
  • GA Hwy 49 South about Albany Annex at 8:25 a.m., Traffic Stop
  • Sumter County Intermediate at 11:15 a.m., Information for officer
  • SGTC Parkway near GA Hwy 49 North at 12:26 p.m., Hit and Run
  • GA Highway 49 South about Mile Post 6 at 12:48 p.m., Accident Involving Deer
  • 159 Bumphead Rd. at Restoration Church at 2:17 p.m., Alarm Activation
  • GA Hwy 49 North at Freeman Avenue at 4:19 p.m., Accident Report
  • 152 Mallard Lane at 8:20 p.m., Mental Subject
  • 100 Block of GA Hwy 49 North at 10:48 p.m., Traffic Stop
  • Hwy 30 West and Mockingbird Dr. at 10:59 p.m., Assist Motorist
  • 100 Block of GA Hwy 49 North at 10:48 p.m., Traffic Stop
  • Town Creek Circle near the Astros at 11:25 p.m., Discharge of Firearms on or near public property
  • 375 Memorial Mile Lot F at 7:55 a.m., Harassing Phone Calls
  • 107 Oak Ridge Dr. at 1:11 a.m., Assist another Agency

10/1

  • State Highway 30 West at MM 2 at 3:13 a.m., Accident Involving Deer
  • 212 Thomas St. at Apt. C at 5:03 a.m., Suspicious Person
  • Styles Robinson Rd. South of Buck Nelson at 8:02 a.m., Accident Involving Deer
  • Buck Nelson Rd. about Styles Robinson at 8:17 a.m., Abandoned Vehicle
  • 655 Pessell Creek Rd. at 3:37 p.m., Civil Matter
  • 1409 Felder St. at 3:50 p.m., Civil Matter
  • 983 Highway 27 E at 4:14 p.m., Alarm Activation
  • 131 Browns Mill Pond Rd. at 4:48 p.m., Alarm Activation
  • 120 Sylvan Dr. at 11:16 p.m., Alarm Activation
  • 448 Highway 49 North at 11:21 p.m., Animal Complaint
  • 186 Youngs Mill Rd. at 11:48 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
  • 272 Bear Branch Rd. at 12:24 a.m., 911 Hang up
  • 133 Jasmine Dr. at 12:35 a.m., Domestic Disturbance

10/2

  • 800 Block of 19 South near Rec Department at 8:49 a.m., Accident Involving Deer
  • Shiloh Rd. at Twin Oaks at 12:33 p.m., Assist Another Agency
  • US Hwy 280 East about Mile Post 19 at 12:42 p.m., Traffic Stop
  • US Highway 280 East about Mile Post 19 at 2:15 p.m., Traffic Stop
  • US Hwy 280 East at MP 18 at 2:59 p.m., Traffic Stop
  • 130 GA Hwy 49 South at Shipp Baptist Church at 3:43 p.m., Alarm Activation
  • State Highway 30 West at MM 6 at 8:48 p.m., Welfare Check
  • 502 Confederate St. at 10:53 p.m., Threats

10/3

  • South GA Tech Bypass in front of Sumter County High at 5:12 p.m., Accident Report
  • 132 Stonewall Dr. at 8:42 p.m., Information for officer
  • 112 Lexington Circle Lot 30 at 8:50 p.m., Animal Complaint
  • Georgia 3 at MM 7 at 6:13 a.m., Traffic Stop/Warning issued for speeding
  • 795 Shiloh Rd. at 6:17 a.m., Domestic Disturbance

 

Americus PD Media Arrest Summary

  • Dowdell, Terell Antonio, 38, Assault and Battery

 

Americus PD Media Incident Reports

10/3

  • 517 Bessie Mays Circle at Apt. B at 8:01 a.m., Assault and Battery
  • 119 S. Lee St. at 2:44 p.m., Miscellaneous Report
  • 117 Linnie St. at 3:02 p.m., Theft By Taking – Felony
  • 109B Horton Dr. at 3:40 p.m., Miscellaneous Report
  • 1003 Westside Dr. at 2:32 p.m., Entering Auto or other motor vehicle/Theft By Taking – Firearms
  • 1700 E. Lamar St. at Lowes at 3:55 p.m., Financial Transaction/Card Fraud
  • 701 South MLK Jr. Blvd. at the Fuller Center for Housing at 11:49 a.m., Entering Automobile or other motor vehicle

 

 

 

 

