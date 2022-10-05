Two–Run Sixth inning proves to be the difference in Raiders’ loss to Valwood

From Staff Reports

AMERICUS – The Southland Academy Softball Team (SAR) went into the top of the sixth inning tied at 5-5 with Valwood (VS), but two runs on three hits by the Valiants in the top of the sixth inning proved to be the difference in the game and it led to an 8-6 loss for the Raiders on Tuesday, October 4 at the Southland Academy Softball Complex.

In the bottom of the sixth with VS leading 7-5, the Raiders tried to mount a comeback. Morgan Weaver led off with a triple and Landry Hart would later drive home Weaver on a sacrifice fly, but the Valiants responded with an insurance run in the top of the seventh when Madison Waters reached on an error that allowed Jenna Foster to score.

The Raiders had one more chance in the bottom of the seventh to stage a come-from-behind victory, but Waters retired Avery Ledger, Adler Rae Owens and Lauren Duke in order to win the game for the Valiants.

VS got on the bored first in the top of the first when Graceigh Booth scored on a passed ball, but the Raiders countered with the tying run in the bottom half of the inning when Alyssa Godwin executed a bunt and reached on an error that allowed Landry Hart to score.

VS fought back in the top of the second with three runs on three hits to take a 4-1 lead, but SAR responded in its half of the inning when Hart drove in Gracie Wilson on a sacrifice fly to make the score 4-2 in favor of the Valiants.

VS responded again with a run in the top of the third on an RBI single from Ranada Vinson, but the Raiders roared back in the bottom of the third with three runs on five hits. Eva Grace Studdard drove in a run on an RBI double and Weaver would later drive in another run on an RBI single to center field. Ila Johnson followed that up by driving in the tying run on an RBI single to center field and the game was tied at 5-5.

However, those two runs in the top of the sixth inning by the Valiants, along with another run in the seventh, would end up being the difference in the outcome. Another issue that proved to be a factor in the outcome of the game was the Raiders’ miscues in the field. They committed a total of four errors, while the Valiants committed only one.

The loss puts SAR at 6-11 on the season and 6-4 in GIAA Region 3-AAA competition. As for the Valiants, they improve to 11-3 overall and 9-1 in region play.

Morgan Weaver led the Raiders’ offense by going 2 for 4 at the plate with an RBI and a run scored. Landry Hart went 1 for 2 with two RBIs and a run scored and both Studdard and Johnson came up with both a hit and an RBI.

Johnson started in the circle for the Raiders and took the loss. In seven innings of work, she gave up eight runs on 13 hits, walked one and struck out three.

The Raiders will try to get back into the win column when they host Tiftarea Academy in an important region game on Tuesday, October 11 at 4 p.m. They will then finish the regular season on Wednesday, October 12 when they host Windsor Academy at 4:30 p.m.