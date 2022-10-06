SGTC instructor attends Embraer Open House

From Staff Reports

MACON, GA – South Georgia Technical College Aircraft Maintenance Technology Instructor Jason Wisham attended the Embraer Aircraft Maintenance Services Open House at its Macon, GA facilities recently as part of an informal opportunity to learn more about career opportunities available to SGTC aviation maintenance and aircraft structural technology students.

“This was a great opportunity for me to visit the Embraer facilities and also see where some of our former students are employed,” said Wisham. “I really enjoyed the tour and the opportunity to learn more about Embraer and the potential employment opportunities for our students.

Jamie R. Guined, former SGTC Aviation Maintenance Technology student, is currently employed as the Quality Assurance Auditor/Air Safety Agent at the Embraer facility in Macon. She conducted the tour for Wisham and also introduced him to other management officials and co-workers.

“I am very proud of Jamie and what she has accomplished in a very short period of time,” said Jason Wisham. “I can tell that she really loves what she does and has gained a lot of knowledge and expertise in a short period of time. I believe that she will actually have the opportunity to grow rapidly within that company.

Guined, who was a non-traditional student in the aviation maintenance technology program, returned to college after having been employed in a different field. She was also able to benefit from scholarship support from the South Georgia Technical College Foundation.

She shared the information about the open house with the instructors in the SGTC Aerospace Technology Center programs and invited them to attend with interested students to see Embraer’s commercial heavy maintenance facilities, as well as the opportunities available to aircraft structural and avionics graduates.

Embraer is currently hiring. Recent graduates can earn between $29 – $32 per hour with the possibility of sign-on bonuses. To learn more about Embraer and the job opportunities, individuals can visit www.embraerjobs.com.

Embraer has also offered to come and speak with SGTC aviation students and also serve on the SGTC Aviation Maintenance Advisory Committee.

For more information about the SGTC Aircraft Structural Technology program contact Jason Wisham at jwisham@southgatech.edu or 229-931-2585 and for more information about the SGTC Aviation Maintenance Technology program reach out to Victoria Herron at vherron@southgatech.edu or 229-931-2584.

SGTC has over 200 associate degree, diploma, and technical certificate of credit program available and is currently registering students for Spring Semester. Classes start January 11th, 2023 and it is not too late to apply and enroll for those classes.