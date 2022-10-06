What’s going on at Georgia Southwestern State University

By Chelsea Collins

Director of Marketing and Communications

Department of University Affairs

October 6 – Canes After Hours: Pretoria Fields

5:00pm – 7:00pm | Pretoria Fields Taproom

GSW Alumni are invited to the first of many Canes After Hours events – this month at Pretoria Fields Taproom in Albany. Presented by Colony Bank, this event is for GSW alumni to network with fellow alumni in the surrounding Albany and Leesburg area.

October 6 – MBA Virtual Information Session

12:30 pm – 1:00pm | Online

Learn about admission requirements, the application process, and program cost for GSW’s Master of Business Administration (MBA) program and ask any questions.

October 10-14 – Mandala Sand Painting by Monks of Drepung Loseling Monastery

10:00 am – 6:00 pm | James Earl Carter Library

Magnificent tantric Buddhist mandala sand paintings that will be delicately created grain by grain to generate energies for global healing.

October 10 – Mandy Harvey – Sensing the Rhythm: First-Year Convocation

11:00 am | Storm Dome

Mandy Harvey, author of Sensing the Rhythm: Finding My Voice in a World Without Sound, will speak to GSW students about her story.

October 10 – Tibet Today: History of the Diaspora

2:00 pm | Business, History & Political Science Building, Room 303

Join visiting Tibetan monks as they talk about the Tibetan monk diaspora.

October 11 – Meditation for Focus and Stress

11:00 pm | Business, History & Political Science Building, Room 303

Guest presenter Geshe Lobsang Tenzin Negi, a professor at Emory, will talk about strategies using meditation for focus and stress relief.

October 11 – Chamber Concert Series: Astralis Chamber Ensemble

7:30pm | Jackson Hall

Tickets may be purchased at the door. $12 adults, $10 GSW faculty & staff, FREE for GSW students with their GSW ID, and FREE for children under 12.

October 12 – 4th Annual Jubilee International Symposium

8:30am – 3:30 pm | GSW Storm Dome

This year’s Symposium, “Colors of Peace – Global Initiatives for our Diverse World, will feature experts and supporters of the developing collaboration around innovative curricula and creating public-private sector partnerships that foster global citizenship and peace initiatives. Keynote speaker Sanah Jivani, Founder and CEO of Love Your Natural Self, will share her personal story.

October 12 – Men’s Soccer

7:00pm | vs. Young Harris College | GSW Soccer Fields

October 13 – Executive MBA Virtual Information Session

7:00 pm – 7:30pm | Online

Learn about admission requirements, application process, and program cost for GSW’s Executive Master of Business Administration (EMBA) program and ask any questions.

October 19 – Men’s Soccer (Senior Night)

7:00pm | vs. Flagler College | GSW Soccer Fields

October 20 – MBA Virtual Information Session

12:30 pm – 1:00pm | Online

Learn about admission requirements, application process, and program cost for GSW’s Master of Business Administration (MBA) program and ask any questions.

October 21 – President’s Classic Golf Tournament

8:00am & 1:00pm tee times | Griffin Bell Golf Course

The 13th Annual President’s Classic, a four-person scramble, will benefit GSW Athletics. Entry fee is $400 per team or $100 per person which includes cart, lunch, and tee gifts.

October 22 – Women’s Soccer (Senior Night)

7:00pm | vs. USC Beaufort | GSW Soccer Fields

October 27 – Halloween Havoc and Trunk or Treat

6:30pm | GSW softball field

Kids of all ages are invited to dress up in their costumes and come watch the GSW baseball and softball teams in a slow pitch softball game in their Halloween costumes. After the game, a Trunk or Treat will take place in the adjacent parking lot.

October 27 – Executive MBA Virtual Information Session

7:00 pm – 7:30pm | Online

Learn about admission requirements, application process, and program cost for GSW’s Executive Master of Business Administration (EMBA) program and ask any questions.

October 29 – GSW Preview Day

8:30 am – 1:30pm | GSW Storm Dome

Get a snapshot of life at GSW! Prospective students and parents will learn about admissions, financial aid, and scholarships. Attendees will also explore academic programs, interact with faculty, and enjoy a student-led campus tour. All students will receive a free GSW-shirt and one lucky high school junior or senior will walk away with a $1,000 scholarship.