Frances Hunter Dykes: September 30, 2022

Frances Hunter Dykes, 78, of Atlanta, GA, died on September 30, 2022.

Fran was born in Americus, GA, to Wingate and Martha Dykes. Fran was a member of the Junior Service League of Americus and the National Society of The Colonial Dames of America. She enjoyed doing acts of service for local humane societies and helped many animals throughout her life.

Fran was predeceased by her parents, Wingate and Martha, and sister, Marsha. Fran is survived by her daughter, Marsha Carnes Barry, and two grandchildren, Mattie Hardegree and Wills Hardegree. Services will be held at 2:00pm on October 13, 2022 at Oak Grove Cemetery for friends and family.

Services will be held at 2:00pm on October 13, 2022 at Oak Grove Cemetery for friends and family.