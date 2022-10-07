Mrs. Deborah Mills Aldridge: October 6, 2022

Mrs. Deborah Mills Aldridge, age 70, went to be with her Lord and Savior on October 6, 2022. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM Sunday, October 9, 2022 in the chapel of Aldridge Funeral Services. Reverend Matt Johnson will officiate the service. Interment will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery. A visitation will be held in the chapel of Aldridge Funeral Services on Saturday, October 8th from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM. The following gentlemen are asked to serve as active pall bearers: Michael Hernandez, Darrell Arrington, Danny Minick, Billy Minick, Clarke Story, Chris Hooks, Kris Bowden, and Chuck Payne. Doctors Lou Riccardi and Alex Riccardi-Turner, along with their office and staff, will serve as honorary pall bearers.

Mrs. Deborah Aldridge was born September 3, 1952 in Americus. She was the daughter of the late James Mills and the late Maxine Daniel Mills. Deborah grew up in Americus. She graduated from Americus High School. She worked for her father in the family grocery store, where she met her husband to be. Deborah married her high school sweetheart, Mr. John H. Aldridge (Johnny), in October of 1970 after he returned home from a tour of duty in Guam. She was a dedicated wife of more than fifty years and a devoted caregiver to the end.

She was also a devoted mother of two sons. She loved her sons very much; she would sacrifice anything for them. She was a wonderful grandmother (Mimi) to four grandchildren. It is possible that she loved her grandchildren more than life itself.

Deborah worked as a dental assistant for Dr. Louis Riccardi for more than thirty years. She enjoyed interacting with her patients. She owned and operated South Lee Street Coin Laundry for more than thirty years.

She loved to keep her house spotless. She also enjoyed keeping her yard manicured. She was often seen working in her yard. People admired her beautiful yard, which she always kept maintained.

Survivors include her husband, John Aldridge (Johnny) of Americus, GA; two sons and daughters-in-law, Scott and Melanie Aldridge of Americus, GA and Brad and Mercedes Aldridge of Leesburg, GA; two brothers and a sister in law, Lynn Mills of Americus, GA and Darrell Mills (Tina) of Thomasville, GA; sister in law Harriet Briscoe of Gainesville, GA; brother in law Jeff Aldridge (Susan) of Cordova, TN; one aunt Janet Martin of College Grove, TN; and four grandchildren, Hunter Aldridge, Kylie Aldridge, Shy Aldridge, and Anna Kate Aldridge. A number of cousins also survive.

She was loved dearly by so many. She will be missed very much.

