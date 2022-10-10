Area Beat Report October 5 through 9
Published 8:40 pm Monday, October 10, 2022
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary
- Holley, Coretta Lashon (In Jail), 51, Cruelty to Children in third degree or subsequent offense/Battery-Family Violence
- Jackson, Natasha Shontae-Martha (Weekender), 19, Weekender
- Leverett, Demetrie Duran (In Jail), 37, Violation of Sex Offender Registration/Failure to Appear
- Lockhart, Charlie Lee (In Jail), 59, Failure to Appear
- Taylor, Cathy Renea (In Jail), 51, Aggravated Assault
- Tyson, Jarvis Marquis (In Jail), 31, Theft By Deception – Felony
- Adaway, Michael Darnell (Released to Other Agency), 35, Tjheft By Taking – Misdemeanor
- Holmes, Kentravious Lemond (In Jail), 18, Criminal Damage to Property – 1st Degree/Reckless Conduct/Possession of Firearm or Knife during commission of a felony
- Jackson, Devonta Terrance (In Jail), 28, Armed Robbery/Illegal Possession of Controlled Substance/Marijuana/Receipt Possession or transfer of firearm by convicted felon or felony offender/Obstructing highways, streets, sidewalks or other public passages
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports
10/6
- South GA Tech Parkway at Sumter County High School at 9:22 p.m., Accident Report
- Dead End of Eaton Dr. at 10:53 p.m., Suspicious Vehicle
- GA Hwy 27 E at District Line Rd. at 11:26 p.m., Warning for failure to yield right of way
- 300 Block of District Line Rd. at 11:43 p.m., Accident Involving Deer
- 900 Southwestern Circle Apt. 702 at 1:58 a.m., Bad Child
- 121 Packing House Rd. at 2:12 a.m., Business/House Check
- 481 Tallent Store Rd. at 5:10 a.m., Alarm Activation
- 971 Brady Rd. at 8:21 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
- 109 Thomas Dr. at 9:15 a.m., Alarm Activation
- 104 Mill St. at 10:33 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
- US Hwy 19 and Raymond Rd. at 3:17 p.m., Accident Report
- GA Hwy 49 N and GA Hwy 195 at 4:39 p.m., Damaged Property
- Hwy 27 East at 8:12 p.m., Accident Report
- 900 Southwestern Circle Apt. 402 at 8:41 p.m., Burglary
10/7
- 836 Tallent Store Rd. at 7 a.m., Alarm Activation
- Sumter County Courthouse at 10:43 a.m., Lost or Stolen Tag
- Sumter County Courthouse at 12:42 p.m., Lost or Stolen Tag
- 63 Valley Dr. at 1:01 p.m., Information for Officer
- Peachford Hospital at 3:07 p.m., Alarm Activation
- 730 Salters Mill Rd. at 10:27 p.m., Accident Involving Deer
- 145 Africana Dr. at 9:25 p.m., Welfare Check
- 185 Lakeview Dr. at 4:24 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
- Hwy 19 N about SGTC at 10:30 a.m., Welfare Check
- 520 N Spring Creek Circle at 10:36 a.m., Welfare Check
- 414 North Bond St. at 3:30 p.m., Information for Officer
- 194 Railroad St. at 3:43 p.m., Information for Officer
- McMath Mill Rd. at Sumter County Lec at 8:41 p.m., Pickup/Transport Prisoner
- 900 Southwestern Circle Apt. 702 at 6:37 a.m., Information for Officer
- 836 Tallent Store Rd. at 7 a.m., Alarm Activation
10/8
- West Lamar St. at Baldwin Ave. at 9 p.m., Brake Light/Turn Signal Violation
- 121 Frieda Lane Hwy 280 East of Kate’s Country Store at 4:41 p.m., Accident Involving Deer
- 167 N Carter Fish Pond Rd. at 5:54 p.m., Suspicious Person
- 134 Loop Road at 11:13 a.m., Criminal Damage to Property – First Degree
- 144 Riverside Dr. Hwy 280 East near Flint River at 5:04 p.m., Animal Complaint
- GA Hwy 49 N at GA Hwy 195 at 7:21 p.m., No Proof of Insurance/Obscured or missing license plate/Expired or no registration or title/Knowingly driving a vehicle on suspended license
- 110 Graystone Dr. at 4:47 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
- Pennington Rd. and Centerfit Rd. at 4:59 a.m., Animal Complaint
- 164F Cooper Rd. at 6:50 a.m., Theft By Taking – Felony
- GA Hwy 49 North at MM 20 at 11:56 p.m., Citation for Speeding
- GA Hwy 49 N at MM 24 at 12:06 a.m., Citation for Speeding/Failure to signal lane change
- McGarrah St. at Campbell St. at 3:52 a.m., Citation for Speeding
- US Hwy 19 N at MM 14 at 1:03 a.m., Warning for tag light
10/9
- US Hwy 19 N at Rucker St. at 1:26 a.m., Warning for tag light
- US Hwy 19 N at MM 14 at 1:31 a.m., Knowingly driving a motor vehicle on suspended license/No Proof of Insurance
- GA Hwy 30 West at Magnolia St. at 2:18 a.m., Traffic Stop
- GA Hwy 30 West at Magnolia St. at 3:57 a.m., Warni.ng for tag light violation
- GA Hwy 30 West at Magnolia St. at 4:02 a.m., Failure to Stop at Stop Sign/Possession of Open Alcohol Container
- 903 South GA Tech Parkway at 2:32 p.m., Alarm Activation
- 293 Upper River Rd. at 2:39 p.m., Suspicious Person
- 246 Upper River Rd. at 3:08 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
- 2549 Brady Rd. at 1:02 a.m., Suspicious Vehicle
- 313 Bagley St. at 1:13 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
- 153 Timberlane Dr. at 1:21 a.m., Suspicious Person
- 180 Tallent Store Road at 3:46 p.m., Welfare Check
- 596 Kitchens Cemetery Rd. at 4:16 p.m., Alarm Activation
- 487 Arch Helms Rd. at Lot 15 at 6:22 a.m., Loud Music
- 302 GA Hwy 30 West at 4:47 a.m., Damage to Property
10/10
- GA Hwy 30 West at Armory Dr. at 5:07 a.m., Failure to Have License on Person
- GA Hwy 30 at Magnolia St. at 5:09 a.m., Warning for failure to stop at stop sign
- GA Hwy 30 West at Magnolia St. at 5:32 a.m., Failure to signal lane change or turn
- GA Hwy 49 North at 2:08 a.m., Warning Citation for Speeding
Americus PD Media Arrest Summary
- Murray, Wallace Cornelius, 22, Driving while license suspended or revoked – Misdemeanor/Possession of MSD Marijuana or Drug Related Object/No Insurance/Driving on wrong side of roadway/Tag Registration Requirements
- Peeples, Christopher B, 50, Driving while license suspended or revoked 0- Misdemeanor/Tag Registration Requirements
- Warren, Tony Anthony, 52, Public Urination
- Wright, Calvin, 69, Maintaining a Disorderly House
- Marble, Trequez Daquan, 20, Driving while License Suspended or revoked – Misdemeanor/Failure to Stop at Stop Sign
Americus PD Media Incident Reports
10/5
- 904 Angus Dr. at 3:12 a.m., Domestic Dispute
- 48D Reddic Dr. at 3:18 a.m., Domestic Dispute
- 352 McMath Mill Rd. at Sumter County Lec Center at
10/6
- 119 S. Lee St. at Municipal Court at 10:42, 10:45, 10:47, 10:50 a.m., Contempt of Court
- US Hwy 19 and Raymond Rd. at 3:17 p.m., Accident Report
- GA Hwy 49 N at GA Hwy 195 at 3:35 p.m., Assist Motorist
- GA Hwy 49 and GA Hwy 195 at 4:39 p.m., Damaged Property
- Hwy 27 E at 8:12 p.m., Accident Report
- 900 Southwestern Circle Apt. 402 at 8:41 p.m., Burglary
- 247 Horton Dr. at 1:32 p.m., Cruelty to Animals/Abandoned dogs/cats
- Elliot at Mayo St. at 2:34 p.m., Armed Robbery/Illegal Possession of Controlled Substance/Marijuana/Receipt Possession or transfer of firearm by convicted felon or felony offender/Obstructing highways, streets, sidewalks or other public passages
- 541 E. Furlow St. at 3:03 p.m., Animal Complaint
- 406 W. Hill St. at 12:44 p.m., Financial Transaction/Card Fraud
- 305A Warren Avenue at Joe Underwood Trucking at 4:34 p.m., Theft By Taking – Felony
- 1001 Magnolia St. at 6:34 p.m., Theft By Taking – Misdemeanor/Criminal Trespass
- 220 Horton Dr. at 8:29 p.m., Domestic Dispute
- Wheeler St. at Cotton Ave. at 10:44 p.m., Failure to stop at stop sign
- Horton Dr. at Linnie St. at 10:46 p.m., Miscellaneous Report
10/7
- 107 Industrial Blvd. at Golden Gourmet at 1:57 p.m., Miscellaneous Report
- 1408 East Forsyth St. at Dollar General at 2:02 p.m., Suspicious Incident
- 202 Manhattan St. at Family Dollar at 3:42 p.m., Domestic Dispute/Criminal Trespass/Harassment
- 717 Tom Gailey Plaza at 4:03 p.m., Suspicious Incident
- 102 Prince St. at Peoples of Georgia Southern Bank at 3:23 p.m., Forgery 1st Degree
- 105 Hosanna Circle at 5:15 p.m., Domestic Dispute
- 413 Crawley St. at 7:22 p.m., Public Urination
- 413 Crawley St. at 9:02 p.m., Maintaining an Disorderly House
- 413 Crawley St. at 9:48 p.m., Miscellaneous Report
- 203B Horizon Dr. at 11:07 p.m., Suicide Threat/Attempt
- 110 Knollwood Dr. at Apt. 21 at Cripple Creek Apts. at 9:44 p.m., Criminal Damage to Property – 2nd Degree
- 1510 Washington St. at 1:59 p.m., Harassing Communications
- 805 Adderton St. at Dollar General at 2:08 a.m., Burglary – 2nd Degree
- 218 Griffin Lane at 2:08 a.m., Missing Person
- 1533 S. Lee St. at Circle K at 6:10 a.m., Warrant Executed
- 125 W. Lamar St. at 8:56 a.m., Lost/Mislaid Property
- 317 Patterson St. at 12:35 p.m., Civil Matter
10/8
- 810 Apt. A Fulton St. at 9:20 p.m., Aggravated Assault
- 203 Murphy Mill Rd. Apt. L at 9:53 p.m., Cruelty to Children in third degree or subsequent offense/Battery-Family Violence
- 1207 S. MLK Jr. Blvd. at Waffle House at 10:41 p.m., Theft of Services – Misdemeanor
- 223 McCoy St. at 12:26 a.m., Criminal Trespass/Cruelty to Children – 2nd Degree
- Magnolia St. at Brookdale Dr. at 3:55 a.m., Driving while license suspended or revoked – Misdemeanor/Possession of MSD Marijuana or Drug Related Object/No Insurance/Driving on wrong side of roadway/Tag Registration Requirements
- 609 Eastview Circle Apt. C at 7:13 a.m., Criminal Trespass
- 101A Waitsman Dr. at 9:05 a.m., Domestic Dispute
- 1703 S. Lee St. at 10:29 a.m., Animal Complaint
- 601 s. Lee St. at 12:41 p.m., Miscellaneous Report
- Ashby St. at Mayo St. at 2:46 p.m., Driving while license suspended or revoked 0- Misdemeanor/Tag Registration Requirements
- 1326 Douglas Circle at 2:55 p.m., Domestic Dispute
- 303 E. Glessner St. Apt A11 at 3:35 p.m., Miscellaneous Report
- Rucker St. at Jackson at 1:49 a.m., Traffic Stop/vehicle without a tag light
10/9
- 220 Academy St. at 12:33 p.m., Miscellaneous Report
- 210 Tom Hall Circle at 5:59 p.m., Theft By Taking – Felony
- Thomas Dr. at 10:08 p.m., Fleeing or attempting to elude police officer/Failure to obey traffic control device/Failure to stop at stop sign