Area Beat Report October 5 through 9

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary

  • Holley, Coretta Lashon (In Jail), 51, Cruelty to Children in third degree or subsequent offense/Battery-Family Violence
  • Jackson, Natasha Shontae-Martha (Weekender), 19, Weekender
  • Leverett, Demetrie Duran (In Jail), 37, Violation of Sex Offender Registration/Failure to Appear
  • Lockhart, Charlie Lee (In Jail), 59, Failure to Appear
  • Taylor, Cathy Renea (In Jail), 51, Aggravated Assault
  • Tyson, Jarvis Marquis (In Jail), 31, Theft By Deception – Felony
  • Adaway, Michael Darnell (Released to Other Agency), 35, Tjheft By Taking – Misdemeanor
  • Holmes, Kentravious Lemond (In Jail), 18, Criminal Damage to Property – 1st Degree/Reckless Conduct/Possession of Firearm or Knife during commission of a felony
  • Jackson, Devonta Terrance (In Jail), 28, Armed Robbery/Illegal Possession of Controlled Substance/Marijuana/Receipt Possession or transfer of firearm by convicted felon or felony offender/Obstructing highways, streets, sidewalks or other public passages

 

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports

10/6

  • South GA Tech Parkway at Sumter County High School at 9:22 p.m., Accident Report
  • Dead End of Eaton Dr. at 10:53 p.m., Suspicious Vehicle
  • GA Hwy 27 E at District Line Rd. at 11:26 p.m., Warning for failure to yield right of way
  • 300 Block of District Line Rd. at 11:43 p.m., Accident Involving Deer
  • 900 Southwestern Circle Apt. 702 at 1:58 a.m., Bad Child
  • 121 Packing House Rd. at 2:12 a.m., Business/House Check
  • 481 Tallent Store Rd. at 5:10 a.m., Alarm Activation
  • 971 Brady Rd. at 8:21 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
  • 109 Thomas Dr. at 9:15 a.m., Alarm Activation
  • 104 Mill St. at 10:33 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
  • US Hwy 19 and Raymond Rd. at 3:17 p.m., Accident Report
  • GA Hwy 49 N and GA Hwy 195 at 4:39 p.m., Damaged Property
  • Hwy 27 East at 8:12 p.m., Accident Report
  • 900 Southwestern Circle Apt. 402 at 8:41 p.m., Burglary

10/7

  • 836 Tallent Store Rd. at 7 a.m., Alarm Activation
  • Sumter County Courthouse at 10:43 a.m., Lost or Stolen Tag
  • Sumter County Courthouse at 12:42 p.m., Lost or Stolen Tag
  • 63 Valley Dr. at 1:01 p.m., Information for Officer
  • Peachford Hospital at 3:07 p.m., Alarm Activation
  • 730 Salters Mill Rd. at 10:27 p.m., Accident Involving Deer
  • 145 Africana Dr. at 9:25 p.m., Welfare Check
  • 185 Lakeview Dr. at 4:24 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
  • Hwy 19 N about SGTC at 10:30 a.m., Welfare Check
  • 520 N Spring Creek Circle at 10:36 a.m., Welfare Check
  • 414 North Bond St. at 3:30 p.m., Information for Officer
  • 194 Railroad St. at 3:43 p.m., Information for Officer
  • McMath Mill Rd. at Sumter County Lec at 8:41 p.m., Pickup/Transport Prisoner
  • 900 Southwestern Circle Apt. 702 at 6:37 a.m., Information for Officer
  • 836 Tallent Store Rd. at 7 a.m., Alarm Activation

10/8

  • West Lamar St. at Baldwin Ave. at 9 p.m., Brake Light/Turn Signal Violation
  • 121 Frieda Lane Hwy 280 East of Kate’s Country Store at 4:41 p.m., Accident Involving Deer
  • 167 N Carter Fish Pond Rd. at 5:54 p.m., Suspicious Person
  • 134 Loop Road at 11:13 a.m., Criminal Damage to Property – First Degree
  • 144 Riverside Dr. Hwy 280 East near Flint River at 5:04 p.m., Animal Complaint
  • GA Hwy 49 N at GA Hwy 195 at 7:21 p.m., No Proof of Insurance/Obscured or missing license plate/Expired or no registration or title/Knowingly driving a vehicle on suspended license
  • 110 Graystone Dr. at 4:47 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
  • Pennington Rd. and Centerfit Rd. at 4:59 a.m., Animal Complaint
  • 164F Cooper Rd. at 6:50 a.m., Theft By Taking – Felony
  • GA Hwy 49 North at MM 20 at 11:56 p.m., Citation for Speeding
  • GA Hwy 49 N at MM 24 at 12:06 a.m., Citation for Speeding/Failure to signal lane change
  • McGarrah St. at Campbell St. at 3:52 a.m., Citation for Speeding
  • US Hwy 19 N at MM 14 at 1:03 a.m., Warning for tag light

10/9

  • US Hwy 19 N at Rucker St. at 1:26 a.m., Warning for tag light
  • US Hwy 19 N at MM 14 at 1:31 a.m., Knowingly driving a motor vehicle on suspended license/No Proof of Insurance
  • GA Hwy 30 West at Magnolia St. at 2:18 a.m., Traffic Stop
  • GA Hwy 30 West at Magnolia St. at 3:57 a.m., Warni.ng for tag light violation
  • GA Hwy 30 West at Magnolia St. at 4:02 a.m., Failure to Stop at Stop Sign/Possession of Open Alcohol Container
  • 903 South GA Tech Parkway at 2:32 p.m., Alarm Activation
  • 293 Upper River Rd. at 2:39 p.m., Suspicious Person
  • 246 Upper River Rd. at 3:08 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
  • 2549 Brady Rd. at 1:02 a.m., Suspicious Vehicle
  • 313 Bagley St. at 1:13 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
  • 153 Timberlane Dr. at 1:21 a.m., Suspicious Person
  • 180 Tallent Store Road at 3:46 p.m., Welfare Check
  • 596 Kitchens Cemetery Rd. at 4:16 p.m., Alarm Activation
  • 487 Arch Helms Rd. at Lot 15 at 6:22 a.m., Loud Music
  • 302 GA Hwy 30 West at 4:47 a.m., Damage to Property

10/10

  • GA Hwy 30 West at Armory Dr. at 5:07 a.m., Failure to Have License on Person
  • GA Hwy 30 at Magnolia St. at 5:09 a.m., Warning for failure to stop at stop sign
  • GA Hwy 30 West at Magnolia St. at 5:32 a.m., Failure to signal lane change or turn
  • GA Hwy 49 North at 2:08 a.m., Warning Citation for Speeding

 

Americus PD Media Arrest Summary

  • Murray, Wallace Cornelius, 22, Driving while license suspended or revoked – Misdemeanor/Possession of MSD Marijuana or Drug Related Object/No Insurance/Driving on wrong side of roadway/Tag Registration Requirements
  • Peeples, Christopher B, 50, Driving while license suspended or revoked 0- Misdemeanor/Tag Registration Requirements
  • Warren, Tony Anthony, 52, Public Urination
  • Wright, Calvin, 69, Maintaining a Disorderly House
  • Marble, Trequez Daquan, 20, Driving while License Suspended or revoked – Misdemeanor/Failure to Stop at Stop Sign

 

Americus PD Media Incident Reports

10/5

  • 904 Angus Dr. at 3:12 a.m., Domestic Dispute
  • 48D Reddic Dr. at 3:18 a.m., Domestic Dispute
  • 352 McMath Mill Rd. at Sumter County Lec Center at

10/6

  • 119 S. Lee St. at Municipal Court at 10:42, 10:45, 10:47, 10:50 a.m., Contempt of Court
  • US Hwy 19 and Raymond Rd. at 3:17 p.m., Accident Report
  • GA Hwy 49 N at GA Hwy 195 at 3:35 p.m., Assist Motorist
  • GA Hwy 49 and GA Hwy 195 at 4:39 p.m., Damaged Property
  • Hwy 27 E at 8:12 p.m., Accident Report
  • 900 Southwestern Circle Apt. 402 at 8:41 p.m., Burglary
  • 247 Horton Dr. at 1:32 p.m., Cruelty to Animals/Abandoned dogs/cats
  • Elliot at Mayo St. at 2:34 p.m., Armed Robbery/Illegal Possession of Controlled Substance/Marijuana/Receipt Possession or transfer of firearm by convicted felon or felony offender/Obstructing highways, streets, sidewalks or other public passages
  • 541 E. Furlow St. at 3:03 p.m., Animal Complaint
  • 406 W. Hill St. at 12:44 p.m., Financial Transaction/Card Fraud
  • 305A Warren Avenue at Joe Underwood Trucking at 4:34 p.m., Theft By Taking – Felony
  • 1001 Magnolia St. at 6:34 p.m., Theft By Taking – Misdemeanor/Criminal Trespass
  • 220 Horton Dr. at 8:29 p.m., Domestic Dispute
  • Wheeler St. at Cotton Ave. at 10:44 p.m., Failure to stop at stop sign
  • Horton Dr. at Linnie St. at 10:46 p.m., Miscellaneous Report

10/7

  • 107 Industrial Blvd. at Golden Gourmet at 1:57 p.m., Miscellaneous Report
  • 1408 East Forsyth St. at Dollar General at 2:02 p.m., Suspicious Incident
  • 202 Manhattan St. at Family Dollar at 3:42 p.m., Domestic Dispute/Criminal Trespass/Harassment
  • 717 Tom Gailey Plaza at 4:03 p.m., Suspicious Incident
  • 102 Prince St. at Peoples of Georgia Southern Bank at 3:23 p.m., Forgery 1st Degree
  • 105 Hosanna Circle at 5:15 p.m., Domestic Dispute
  • 413 Crawley St. at 7:22 p.m., Public Urination
  • 413 Crawley St. at 9:02 p.m., Maintaining an Disorderly House
  • 413 Crawley St. at 9:48 p.m., Miscellaneous Report
  • 203B Horizon Dr. at 11:07 p.m., Suicide Threat/Attempt
  • 110 Knollwood Dr. at Apt. 21 at Cripple Creek Apts. at 9:44 p.m., Criminal Damage to Property – 2nd Degree
  • 1510 Washington St. at 1:59 p.m., Harassing Communications
  • 805 Adderton St. at Dollar General at 2:08 a.m., Burglary – 2nd Degree
  • 218 Griffin Lane at 2:08 a.m., Missing Person
  • 1533 S. Lee St. at Circle K at 6:10 a.m., Warrant Executed
  • 125 W. Lamar St. at 8:56 a.m., Lost/Mislaid Property
  • 317 Patterson St. at 12:35 p.m., Civil Matter

10/8

  • 810 Apt. A Fulton St. at 9:20 p.m., Aggravated Assault
  • 203 Murphy Mill Rd. Apt. L at 9:53 p.m., Cruelty to Children in third degree or subsequent offense/Battery-Family Violence
  • 1207 S. MLK Jr. Blvd. at Waffle House at 10:41 p.m., Theft of Services – Misdemeanor
  • 223 McCoy St. at 12:26 a.m., Criminal Trespass/Cruelty to Children – 2nd Degree
  • Magnolia St. at Brookdale Dr. at 3:55 a.m., Driving while license suspended or revoked – Misdemeanor/Possession of MSD Marijuana or Drug Related Object/No Insurance/Driving on wrong side of roadway/Tag Registration Requirements
  • 609 Eastview Circle Apt. C at 7:13 a.m., Criminal Trespass
  • 101A Waitsman Dr. at 9:05 a.m., Domestic Dispute
  • 1703 S. Lee St. at 10:29 a.m., Animal Complaint
  • 601 s. Lee St. at 12:41 p.m., Miscellaneous Report
  • Ashby St. at Mayo St. at 2:46 p.m., Driving while license suspended or revoked 0- Misdemeanor/Tag Registration Requirements
  • 1326 Douglas Circle at 2:55 p.m., Domestic Dispute
  • 303 E. Glessner St. Apt A11 at 3:35 p.m., Miscellaneous Report
  • Rucker St. at Jackson at 1:49 a.m., Traffic Stop/vehicle without a tag light

10/9

  • 220 Academy St. at 12:33 p.m., Miscellaneous Report
  • 210 Tom Hall Circle at 5:59 p.m., Theft By Taking – Felony
  • Thomas Dr. at 10:08 p.m., Fleeing or attempting to elude police officer/Failure to obey traffic control device/Failure to stop at stop sign

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

