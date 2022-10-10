Furlow Charter girls finish third and boys finish sixth at Red Flame Classic

From Staff Reports

ROCHELLE, GA – Both the Furlow Charter boys’ and girls’ Cross Country teams once again turned in solid results. The Lady Falcons finished in third place and the Falcons finished in sixth at the Red Flame Classic in Rochelle, GA on Saturday, October 8.

The Lady Falcons finished with a total of 97 points and were just eight points behind meet runner-up Tiftarea Academy (890. Westfield won the girls’ team championship with 57 points. The Schley County Lady Wildcats also competed in the Red Flame Classic and finished in 10th place with 247 points.

Maria Kilheffer very nearly had another top 10 finish in the Girls 5000 Meters. Kilheffer finished in 11th place out of 88 runners in a time of 22:33.97. Kilheffer’s teammate, Jacklyn Chen, finished three spots back in 14th place in a time of 23:48.90, which is a new PR (Personal Record) for her.

Five spots back of Chen came Elizabeth Arizmendi, who finished in 19th place with a new PR of 24:36.61. Schley County’s Emily Wilder was the first Lady Wildcat to cross the finish line in this meet. Wilder finished 22nd out of 88 runners in a time of 25:03.15.

FC’s Addison Drinnon finished the race in a time of 26:10.43 and her FC teammate, Syrius Zhang, finished 39th out of 88 runners in a time of 27:22.56. Other FC and Schley County female athletes who turned in strong performances are listed as follows:

Karen Perez-Juarez (FC): 28:14.20

Olivia Harper (FC): 28:56.67

Kaleigh Johnson (Schley County): 30:18.84

Brandi Ardon-Juarez (FC): 31:20.10

Abby Kirkland (Schley County): 31:20.52

Madison Hilliard (Schley County): 32:04.61

Kaylee Taylor (Schley County): 33:12.19

Mikayla Jackson (Schley County): 33:41.48

Drayelene Lepiz (FC): 36:01.46

Sarah Renfroe (Schley County): 36:03.67

Kimberly Lepiz (FC): 36:34.70

In boys’ action, the Falcons finished in sixth place with 132 points. They were led by

Ian Biederman, who set a new PR of 18>11.34 and finished in 13th place out of 119 runners in the Boys’ 500 Meters. Biederman’s teammate, Edwin Gonzalez, finished with a new season best. Gonzalez crossed the finish line in a time of 19:10.15 for a 26th place finish. Gonzalez’s teammate and brother, Ibid Gonzalez, finished in 32nd place in a time of 19:32.60. FC’s Marcus Bateman finished seven spots behind Gonzalez in a time of 19:59.87.

The first Schley County male athlete to cross the finish line was Hudson Barker, who finished the race in a time of 21:30.64. His SC teammate, Declan Ekkel, finished the race in a time of 22:42.13.

Other FC and Schley County male athletes who turned in strong performances in the Red Flame Classic are listed as follows: