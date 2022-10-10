Mr. Walter Davenport: October 3, 2022

Mr. Walter Davenport Stapleton, Jr. passed away early Monday morning, October 3, 2022 at his home in Americus.

Services are planned for 2:00 PM on Sunday, October 9, at First United Methodist Church, with Rev. Daryl Brown officiating. The family will receive friends beginning at 1:00 PM at the church.

Masonic Rites will be presented at 3:30 on Sunday at the Guerry House, 723 McGarrah Street. All are invited to attend.

Born April 20, 1947 in Savannah, Walter was a son of the late Walter Davenport Stapleton, Sr. and the late Emmilyn Hunter Stapleton. A member of First United Methodist Church, he graduated in 1965 from Americus High School and in 1969 from Auburn University. He was retired from AT&T as an engineer. After retirement, Walter specialized in antebellum architecture and restoration, lovingly restoring the Guerry House which has served as a bed and breakfast and as a supper club. He was a talented musician and artist, and was a very active member of Alexander H. Stephens Sons of Confederate Veterans Camp #78 and M.B. Council Lodge No. 13 Free and Accepted Masons.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Walter Davenport Stapleton, III “Daven”.

Survivors include his wife, Anne Wyly Gilfoil; two daughters: Emmilyn Stapleton Boykin (Sam) and Claire Stapleton Batson (Court); and grandchildren: Walter Davenport Stapleton Boykin, Samuel Marks Boykin, IV, and Emmilyn Elesabeth Claire Boykin.

For those wishing to do so, memorial contributions are suggested to Shriners Hospitals for Children, 2900 N. Rocky Point Dr., Tampa, FL 33607; or to First United Methodist Church, 200 S. Lee St., Americus, GA 31709.

