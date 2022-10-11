Area Beat Report October 10
Published 1:36 pm Tuesday, October 11, 2022
Americus PD Media Arrest Summary
- Ford, Randy Bernard, 31, Warrant Executed
- Fore, Sherry Lee, 46, Theft By Shoplifting/Warrant Executed
- Mendez, Jimenez Ma D, 39, Driving without a valid license – Misdemeanor/Hands Free Device Required – 1st offense
- Orr, Kevin Wesley, 29, Theft By Shoplifting/Theft By Receiving stolen property – Felony/Possession of Drug Related Objects
- Reyes, Katrina Ann Marie, 37, Theft By Shoplifting
- Waters, Donnie Lee, 46, Warrant Executed/Financial Transaction/Card Fraud/Theft By Deception – Felony
Americus PD Media Incident Reports
10/10
- 103 Apple Blossom Rd. at 6:51 a.m., Criminal Damage to Property – second degree
- 2008 Armory Dr. at 8:08 a.m., Theft By Taking – Felony/False Statements or writings
- 106 Pinecrest Dr. at 8:33 a.m., Theft By Taking – Felony/False Statements or Writings
- Winn St. at McCoy St. at 9:30 a.m., Warrant Executed
- 913 Ashby St. at 9:45 a.m., Theft By Taking – Felony/False Statements or Writings
- Hwy 30 at Lafayette St. at 11:32 a.m., Warrant Executed
- E. Lamar St. at 12:28 p.m., Driving without a valid license/Hands Free Device – 1st offense
- 1101 Crawford St. at Circle K at 10:45 a.m., Theft By Shoplifting
- 120B Hanson Dr. Americus Housing Authority at 1 p.m., Criminal Trespass
- 310 Forrest St. at 12:35 p.m., Damage to Property
- 201 Forrest Side Circle at 1:47 p.m., Theft By Taking – Felony/False Statements or Writings
- 914 Post Way at 2:06 p.m., Theft By Taking – Felony/False Statements or writings
- 223 Academy St. Apartment A at 2:19 p.m., Theft By Taking – Felony/False Statements or Writings
- 933 Oglethorpe Ave. at 2:51 p.m., Theft By Taking – Felony/False Statements or writings
- 103 West Jefferson St. at Dollar General at 3:24 p.m., Theft By Shoplifting/Warrant Executed
- 1020 Simmons Dr. at 4:12 p.m., Hit and Run/Duty of Driver to Stop at Scenen of Accident
- 448 Mayo St. at 5:51 p.m., Obstructing Law Enforcement Officers
- 1711 E. Lamar St. at WAL-MART at 9:49 p.m., Theft By Shoplifting
- 1711 E. Lamar St. at WAL-MART at 10:14 p.m., Theft By Shoplifting/Theft By Receiving stolen property – Felony/Possession of Drug Related Objects
- Waitsman Dr. at 3:52 a.m., Criminal Trespass
10/11
- 127 S. Dudley St. at 4:42 a.m., Domestic Dispute
- 1243 Magnolia St. at 6:19 a.m., Burglary – 1st Degree Felony
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary
- Cole, Ellene Racina (In Jail), 31, Possession of Methamphetamine and Drug Related Object/Terroristic threats and Acts
- Dismuke, Tytianna Shontae (In Jail), 22, City Probation
- Franks, Gary Mack (In Jail), 37, Fleeing or attempting to elude police officer/Failure to obey signs or control devices/Failure to obey stop sign
- Lord, Dave G (In Jail), 46, DUI-Alcohol
- Peters, Jazmanekka Nicole (Bonded Out), 29, Failure to Appear/Driving in violation of license restrictions
- Waters, Donnie (In Jail), 46, Theft By Deception – Felony/Financial Transaction/Card Fraud
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports
10/10
- 211F Tallent Store Rd. at 3:43 p.m., 911 Hang Up
- 708 McMath Mill Rd. at 3:49 p.m., Assist Another Agency
- 113 Sylvan Ridge Rd. at 3:57 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
- 122 Tarver St. at 8:07 p.m., Missing Person
- US Hwy 280 West and Wise Rd. at 10:56 p.m., Citation for Speeding
- GA Hwy 49 N at MM 24 at 12:18 a.m., Citation for Speeding
- GA Hwy 49 N at MM 23 at 12:27 a.m., Failure to Appear/Driving in violation of license restrictions
- 114 Iris Dr. at 12:35 a.m., Neighbor Dispute
- GA Hwy 49 N at MM 24 at 12:41 a.m., Seat Belt Violation
- 174 Williams Dr. at 12:52 a.m., Deer Accident Report
- GA Hwy 49 N at 2:08 a.m., Warning for Speeding
- 116 GA Hwy 30 West at 3:15 a.m., Battery
- GA Hwy 30 West and Armory Dr. at 5:07 a.m., Failure to have license on person
- GA Hwy 30 at Magnolia St. at 5:09 a.m., Warning for failure to stop at stop sign
- GA Hwy 30 West at Magnolia St. at 5:32 a.m., Failure to signal lane change or turn
- Hwy 280 East at Williams Church Rd. at 11:12 a.m., Damage to Property
10/11
- 1688 GA Hwy 280 East at 4:53 a.m., Deer Accident Report
- GA Hwy 49 North at Mile Marker 25 at 4:27 a.m., Traffic Stop/Warning for following too closely and tag light violation