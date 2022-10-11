Area Beat Report October 10

Published 1:36 pm Tuesday, October 11, 2022

By Ken Gustafson

Americus PD Media Arrest Summary

  • Ford, Randy Bernard, 31, Warrant Executed
  • Fore, Sherry Lee, 46, Theft By Shoplifting/Warrant Executed
  • Mendez, Jimenez Ma D, 39, Driving without a valid license – Misdemeanor/Hands Free Device Required – 1st offense
  • Orr, Kevin Wesley, 29, Theft By Shoplifting/Theft By Receiving stolen property – Felony/Possession of Drug Related Objects
  • Reyes, Katrina Ann Marie, 37, Theft By Shoplifting
  • Waters, Donnie Lee, 46, Warrant Executed/Financial Transaction/Card Fraud/Theft By Deception – Felony

 

Americus PD Media Incident Reports

10/10

  • 103 Apple Blossom Rd. at 6:51 a.m., Criminal Damage to Property – second degree
  • 2008 Armory Dr. at 8:08 a.m., Theft By Taking – Felony/False Statements or writings
  • 106 Pinecrest Dr. at 8:33 a.m., Theft By Taking – Felony/False Statements or Writings
  • Winn St. at McCoy St. at 9:30 a.m., Warrant Executed
  • 913 Ashby St. at 9:45 a.m., Theft By Taking – Felony/False Statements or Writings
  • Hwy 30 at Lafayette St. at 11:32 a.m., Warrant Executed
  • E. Lamar St. at 12:28 p.m., Driving without a valid license/Hands Free Device – 1st offense
  • 1101 Crawford St. at Circle K at 10:45 a.m., Theft By Shoplifting
  • 120B Hanson Dr. Americus Housing Authority at 1 p.m., Criminal Trespass
  • 310 Forrest St. at 12:35 p.m., Damage to Property
  • 201 Forrest Side Circle at 1:47 p.m., Theft By Taking – Felony/False Statements or Writings
  • 914 Post Way at 2:06 p.m., Theft By Taking – Felony/False Statements or writings
  • 223 Academy St. Apartment A at 2:19 p.m., Theft By Taking – Felony/False Statements or Writings
  • 933 Oglethorpe Ave. at 2:51 p.m., Theft By Taking – Felony/False Statements or writings
  • 103 West Jefferson St. at Dollar General at 3:24 p.m., Theft By Shoplifting/Warrant Executed
  • 1020 Simmons Dr. at 4:12 p.m., Hit and Run/Duty of Driver to Stop at Scenen of Accident
  • 448 Mayo St. at 5:51 p.m., Obstructing Law Enforcement Officers
  • 1711 E. Lamar St. at WAL-MART at 9:49 p.m., Theft By Shoplifting
  • 1711 E. Lamar St. at WAL-MART at 10:14 p.m., Theft By Shoplifting/Theft By Receiving stolen property – Felony/Possession of Drug Related Objects
  • Waitsman Dr. at 3:52 a.m., Criminal Trespass

10/11

  • 127 S. Dudley St. at 4:42 a.m., Domestic Dispute
  • 1243 Magnolia St. at 6:19 a.m., Burglary – 1st Degree Felony

 

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary

  • Cole, Ellene Racina (In Jail), 31, Possession of Methamphetamine and Drug Related Object/Terroristic threats and Acts
  • Dismuke, Tytianna Shontae (In Jail), 22, City Probation
  • Franks, Gary Mack (In Jail), 37, Fleeing or attempting to elude police officer/Failure to obey signs or control devices/Failure to obey stop sign
  • Lord, Dave G (In Jail), 46, DUI-Alcohol
  • Peters, Jazmanekka Nicole (Bonded Out), 29, Failure to Appear/Driving in violation of license restrictions
  • Waters, Donnie (In Jail), 46, Theft By Deception – Felony/Financial Transaction/Card Fraud

 

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports

10/10

  • 211F Tallent Store Rd. at 3:43 p.m., 911 Hang Up
  • 708 McMath Mill Rd. at 3:49 p.m., Assist Another Agency
  • 113 Sylvan Ridge Rd. at 3:57 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
  • 122 Tarver St. at 8:07 p.m., Missing Person
  • US Hwy 280 West and Wise Rd. at 10:56 p.m., Citation for Speeding
  • GA Hwy 49 N at MM 24 at 12:18 a.m., Citation for Speeding
  • GA Hwy 49 N at MM 23 at 12:27 a.m., Failure to Appear/Driving in violation of license restrictions
  • 114 Iris Dr. at 12:35 a.m., Neighbor Dispute
  • GA Hwy 49 N at MM 24 at 12:41 a.m., Seat Belt Violation
  • 174 Williams Dr. at 12:52 a.m., Deer Accident Report
  • GA Hwy 49 N at 2:08 a.m., Warning for Speeding
  • 116 GA Hwy 30 West at 3:15 a.m., Battery
  • GA Hwy 30 West and Armory Dr. at 5:07 a.m., Failure to have license on person
  • GA Hwy 30 at Magnolia St. at 5:09 a.m., Warning for failure to stop at stop sign
  • GA Hwy 30 West at Magnolia St. at 5:32 a.m., Failure to signal lane change or turn
  • Hwy 280 East at Williams Church Rd. at 11:12 a.m., Damage to Property

10/11

  • 1688 GA Hwy 280 East at 4:53 a.m., Deer Accident Report
  • GA Hwy 49 North at Mile Marker 25 at 4:27 a.m., Traffic Stop/Warning for following too closely and tag light violation

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

