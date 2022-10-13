Heidi Christine Miller: October 9, 2022

Heidi Christine Miller, 55, of Decatur, GA, passed away peacefully on October 9, 2022, surrounded by family and friends. Heidi was born in Americus, GA on June 27, 1967. She graduated from Americus High School and attended Bauder Fashion College. Heidi was preceded in death by her father, Carney O. Miller. She is survived by her mother, Patricia (Wayne) Herrington-Kirkland, brothers, Shannon (Kelli) Miller and Patrick Miller, nephews, Jonathan (Kaiti) Miller, Kolin Miller, niece, Peyton (Cody Dills) Miller and their children, and lifelong friends, Eileen Otwell, Jake Newell, and Susan Wilson Bates A celebration of life will be held on November 4, 2022 at 2:00 P.M. at A.S. Turner & Sons, 2773 N. Decatur Road, Decatur, GA 30033, with reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be made in Heidi’s memory to the Atlanta Mission (404-588-4000), or to the Animal Rescue Alliance (229-234-0332).